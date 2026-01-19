Who Am I? Famous Bollywood Star Who Quit Acting At 28, Now Runs A Company Worth Rs 8500 Cr+, Is Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor

Who Am I?: Today, in our 'Who am I' series, we will dig out information about the famous actor who made his movie debut in 2013 opposite another famous star kid actress. Despite delivering a fairly successful venture at 24, he decided to quit showbiz after 3-4 years and joined the corporate world. Today, he is super rich, successful and runs a company worth Rs 8500 crore+ standing in the market. So, who is he? Let's find out more:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

ALSO READ: Who Am I? Moroccan Beauty Who Became Huge Bollywood Star But Once Worked In A Hookah Bar | In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meet Girish Kumar

Girish Kumar is the son of film producer Kumar S Taurani and the nephew of Ramesh S Taurani. He made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Ramaiya Vastavaiya, opposite Shruti Haasan, which was released on July 19, 2013. It was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by his father Kumar S Taurani, who is the managing director of Tips Industries Limited. He got warm reception for his looks and performance as a newcomer. However, after 2013 debut, he featured in 'Loveshhuda' in 2016 - a romantic comedy opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon. But the film tanked at Box Office.

In 2018, Girish was seen in a short film Collateral Damage, which was based on archaic practice that exists in villages. However, this turned out to be his last movie as he moved to the big corporate world and quit showbiz.

Meet Actor Who Is Now COO

Girish made the bold decision to distance himself from the glittering glamour world and join the family business. In 2016, he joined Tips Industries, where he worked alongside his father and uncle. Today, he serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, which is valued at over Rs 8500 crore+. Live Mint reported, as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, the market capitalisation (M-Cap) of Tips Music Industries was at ₹8,533.40 crore, according to NSE data.

Girish Kumar Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor, His Net Worth

According to Trendlyne, corporate shareholding filings put Girish's wealth at around Rs 2164 crore. This makes him richer than not just contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹400 crore), Ranveer Singh ( ₹245 crore), and Varun Dhawan ( ₹380 crore), but even superstar Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore).

Girish Kumar's Wife

Actor-turned-COO, Girish is married to his childhood sweetheart Krsna. The couple is blessed with one child. The family lives in Mumbai.

Taurani's Tips Industries

Tips Music Industries Limited is an Indian music record label and film production, film promotion, and film distribution company in Mumbai. It was founded by Kumar S Taurani and Ramesh S Taurani in 1975. Its distributors serve more than 1,000 wholesalers and 400,000 retailers across India.



