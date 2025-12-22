Who Am I? Famous Indian Actress, An OTT Veteran Reveals She Was Asked To Pad-Up Her Chest And Butt For A South Indian Film

Who Am I? Today, in this series we are going to talk about a famous Indian actress, who has managed to impress the critics and masses equally well with her acting prowess. From theatre, movies to OTT - she has maintained her strong presence in all these mediums with films like Badlapur, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Phobia and Parched to her credit.

Meet Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu into a Marathi family. She is an Economics and Mathematics graduate from Fergusson College, Pune. She first featured in a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005, followed by her maiden lead role in Bengali drama Antaheen (2009).

She starred in several hits like Badlapur, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Phobia and Parched. In 2018, Radhika Apte featured in 3 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories, the thriller series Sacred Games, and the horror mini-series Ghoul. She was nominated for an International Emmy Award for her work in the first of these, becoming the first Indian actress to do so.

Radhika also featured in Raat Akeli Hai (2020) and Monica, O My Darling (2022), A Call to Spy (2019). Her performance in Sister Midnight (2024) earned her a nomination for a British Independent Film Award.

When Radhika Apte Recalled Her South Film Experience

In a conversation with Saali Mohabbat co-star Divyenndu Sharma for Screen, Radhika recalled that she was once asked to add padding on her breasts and on her bum for the film. Radhika said, “I did some South Indian films because I really needed money. The thing is there is such good cinema also, especially in South India. I am not trying to blanket South Indian films because there is incredible cinema in each industry.”

She added, “But in some of the films I did I had a really difficult time. I remember in fact that on this one film I did, I realised I was the only woman on set when were shooting in this small town. They wanted to add more padding on my bum and my breasts. They were like, ‘More padding amma!’ and I was like how much more padding? ‘How much rounder will you make somebody?’ So I said that tell the director, ‘No padding.’ I was the only woman! I had no manager, no agent, the team was all men! That was the first time I realised oh my goodness!”

The actress has worked in Tamil films including All in All Azhagu Raja, Vetri Selvan and Kabali. She also acted in a Telugu film called Legend, opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Recently, Radhika was seen in Saali Mohabbat and Raat Akeli Hai- The Bansal Murder.