Who Am I? Female fans allegedly jumped off buildings for this superstar; he was advised not to wear black in public

There was a time in Bollywood when one actor’s charm was so powerful that stories about his fan following became the stuff of legend. His smile, signature dialogue delivery and stylish personality made him one of the most adored stars of Indian cinema. Reports from that era even claimed that female fans would lose control after seeing him in public, especially when he wore black outfits. Can you guess the superstar?

The actor we are talking about is none other than legendary Bollywood star Dev Anand, often remembered as the “evergreen hero” of Hindi cinema.

The superstar whose style became a phenomenon

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Dev Anand was not just known for his films, but also for his unmatched screen presence and unique fashion sense. During the peak of his career, the actor’s popularity among female fans reached unbelievable heights. One of the most talked-about stories linked to him was the craze surrounding his black outfits.

According to several reports and film industry anecdotes, Dev Anand’s appearance in a black coat in the 1958 film Kala Pani became so iconic that female fans would gather in huge crowds just to catch a glimpse of him. Some reports even sensationally claimed that girls jumped off buildings after seeing the actor dressed in black.

Was Dev Anand really banned from wearing black?

Over the years, a popular rumour spread that Dev Anand had been “banned” from wearing black clothes in public because of the frenzy it caused among fans. While there was never any official legal order against him, stories suggested that authorities informally advised the actor to avoid wearing black in crowded public spaces to prevent chaos-like situations.

Interestingly, Dev Anand himself later addressed the rumour in his autobiography Romancing with Life. The actor described the so-called ban as more of a myth, though he humorously acknowledged the craze surrounding his appearance during that phase of his career.

The man behind timeless classics

Born in 1923 in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Dev Anand moved to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor during the early years of Hindi cinema. He soon emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and went on to deliver several iconic films including Guide, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Des Pardes.

Apart from acting, Dev Anand also made his mark as a filmmaker and director. Even in the later years of his life, he continued working on films and remained deeply connected to cinema. With a career spanning over six decades, the actor is still remembered as one of Bollywood’s most stylish and influential superstars.