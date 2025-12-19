Who Am I? Former CID Actor Who Played Inspector Vivek, Left Acting & Became A Professor; Now Is A Strategy Specialist In TOP Marketing Agency

Meet The Former Actor Who Is Now Works In A Corporate Firm: In our Who Am I? series today, let's get to know more about one of the stars who featured in one of our favourite crime fiction shows - CID. Almost every 90s Indian kid sat through the thrilling television series which went on-air for years. It featured the iconic cast of Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Sr Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy and Narendra Gupta as Forensic expert Dr Salunkhe formed the main cast.

Meet Viivek Mashru Aka Inspector Vivek

Actor Viivek Mashru, who played Inspector Vivek on the show was a well-known face - all thanks to the hit TV series. But after few years, he was not seen around on television. Reason? Well, the former actor quit showbiz and switched his career with that of academics and later to business management and marketing.

Two year back, Viivek's old picture went viral on social media and that's when netizend got to know about him becoming a professor in Bengaluru. On Twitter, nostalgia struck when a user tweeted Viivek Mashru's C.I.D picture along with a caption reading: "If you know him, your childhood was awesome." Soon others commented on him and tried digging out more information about him.

And guess what? Viivek himself was quick enough to respond. He tweeted the user's post and wrote: Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.

Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always. https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B — Viivek Mashru (@ViivekMashru) June 21, 2023

What Is CID Actor doing now?

According to the latest update in is LinkedIn profile, Viivek is President - Strategy and Growth at Ralecon for nearly two years.

Earlier he was working as a professor at a Bengaluru-based university. He served as the director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum, at the CMR University in Bengaluru. He also has a degree in General Manager Marketing, and a master's degree in International Business.

He also went to the University of Texas at Austin for Data Science and Business Analytics.