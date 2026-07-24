Who am I? In this series, we shall discuss a classic Bollywood star who comes from a humble background and is now seen as a revered performer. His versatility has been appreciated widely on the big screen and OTT space as well. He has a Padma Shri, National Award and several other accolades to his credit. Can you guess his name?
Manoj Bajpayee has featured in over 70 films and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Shri.
Manoj Bajpayee made his screen debut with minor roles in Drohkaal (1994) and Bandit Queen (both 1994). However, his breakthrough came with Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. He was later seen in Kaun? (1999), Shool (1999), Pinjar (2003), - which again earned him laurels.
In 2012, Bajpayee earned appreciation for Gangs of Wasseypur, Chakravyuh, Special 26 and Aligarh. This was followed by Bhonsle.
His performance in OTT thriller series The Family Man (2021–present) made him a huge star on digital space - making him one of the highest-paid OTT star ( reportedly earning Rs 5 cr- Rs 10 cr per series).
Manoj Bajpayee was born in a small village called Belwa near the city Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar. One of his younger sisters Poonam Dubey, is a fashion designer in the film industry. His father was a farmer and his mother was a housewife. He did his schooling at Khrist Raja High School, Bettiah. He completed his 12th class from Maharani Janaki Kunwar College in Bettiah.
At 17, he moved to New Delhi and went to Satyawati, then to Ramjas College, Delhi University. He was rejected three times by National School of Drama and felt dejected. He then attended director and acting coach Barry John's workshop after actor Raghubir Yadav's suggestion.
He met actress Shabana Raza, who is also known as Neha after her debut film Kareeb (1998). The couple married in 2006 and they have a daughter.
In an interview on the show Aap Ki Adaalat in 2023, Manoj Bajpayee recalled how he marked wrong answers in his exam purposely. "So, for the questions to which I knew the answers, I would hide my face and mark anything. I did that so that I do not give the right answers, else I will have to become a doctor aur actor banne se reh jaunga (my dream of becoming an actor will never be fulfilled)."
Since he always wanted to take admission into National School of Drama (NSD), Manoj decided to fake his UPSC preparations so that his parents would allow him to come to the national capital. Speaking at the Agenda Aajtak, the actor revealed, "I made up my mind that I will not tell my parents and instead, tell them that I will do Arts from Delhi University and prepare for UPSC and try to become an SP collector. I made them dream of this and they, being so innocent, agreed. I fooled them and came to Delhi. The day I landed in Delhi, from the second day itself, I was taken by a street theatre group. After that, I kept doing theatre continuously with the hope that as soon as I complete my graduation [because it was a requirement from the National School of Drama], I would give the admission test, and I was confident that I would get through. I worked very hard for three years. I did around 420 street plays, 3-4 proscenium theatres. After doing all this, I went for the test and they rejected me. I did not have a Plan B. I knew that my father would ask me, ‘What now? And whatever Rs 200 I send you, I will not be able to send even that’, because definitely, he was helpless. He had five more children to raise. I blacked out because I didn’t have Plan B. And in that blackout, for a month, my friends helped me. They would be worried thinking I’d do something to myself, they were so terrified of my mental condition."
"Then someone told me that there is a very famous theatre group in which NSD alumni are there. They are coming with a program of classes for 365 days and would cost Rs 2500. The amount was too big back then. Kudos to all of my friends, they all chipped in, just to get me out of that situation. They enrolled me by paying the money and from the first day I started attending the workshop classes, I started getting better. I started seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. That rejection was not easy. What matters is having people around you who understand you and try to get you out of it. When one is going through trauma, that person has already lost his self-esteem. He doesn't have the strength to go and say, ‘I am fully into the dark, please help me.’ The people around him must understand and help without him having to ask for it."
"But I always thank NSD. I don’t have a sob-story out of this. I attended 364 days of my class out of 365 days. Then I returned again [to NSD] for the second year, and it didn’t work out, but by then, I had started to feel at ease and confident. Then Barry John called me and told me to learn outside. But there were two things for me: one, I would be able to tell my parents that I have done a diploma in theatre. Secondly, I will be able to tell them that after graduation, I have taken a diploma. Degree and diploma are two very important things for Biharis (laughs)."
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