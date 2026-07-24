Since he always wanted to take admission into National School of Drama (NSD), Manoj decided to fake his UPSC preparations so that his parents would allow him to come to the national capital. Speaking at the Agenda Aajtak, the actor revealed, "I made up my mind that I will not tell my parents and instead, tell them that I will do Arts from Delhi University and prepare for UPSC and try to become an SP collector. I made them dream of this and they, being so innocent, agreed. I fooled them and came to Delhi. The day I landed in Delhi, from the second day itself, I was taken by a street theatre group. After that, I kept doing theatre continuously with the hope that as soon as I complete my graduation [because it was a requirement from the National School of Drama], I would give the admission test, and I was confident that I would get through. I worked very hard for three years. I did around 420 street plays, 3-4 proscenium theatres. After doing all this, I went for the test and they rejected me. I did not have a Plan B. I knew that my father would ask me, ‘What now? And whatever Rs 200 I send you, I will not be able to send even that’, because definitely, he was helpless. He had five more children to raise. I blacked out because I didn’t have Plan B. And in that blackout, for a month, my friends helped me. They would be worried thinking I’d do something to myself, they were so terrified of my mental condition."