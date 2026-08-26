/Who am I? Made debut in 2002 superhit horror film Raaz, quit showbiz and now runs a farmhouse in Sahyadri hills

Who am I? In this series, let's take a look at the career trajectory of a former actress who once made headlines for her performance in a horror movie as her debut and later quit showbiz world for a different professional choice altogether. Let's find out today where is she now and what is she doing?
Malini Daman Sharma made her debut with Raaz in 2002, featuring Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu, followed by Gunaah opposite Dino Morea. However, two days before shooting commenced she backed out of the project, reportedly. Malini worked as art director for two films, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Just Married.
She has also worked in music videos like Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Kya Soorat Hai, Ranjhar and Kitni Akeli, among others. She also starred in the television show CATS, alongside Nafisa Joseph and Kuljeet Randhawa.
Malini was married to model-actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, who made his movie debut with Tum Bin. However, they decided to part ways and got divorced in 2001.
According to an NDTV report, Malini leads a peaceful life far away from the maddening city crowd. Malini stays in Pune near the Sahyadri Hills, running a farmhouse where she grows organic vegetables and connects with nature.
She kickstarted her own venture named 'The Slow Local' - focusing on local food and craft. It covers children's storytelling sessions to homemade bread, granola, jams, peanut butter, South Indian coffee and oils.
Recently, she shared a sneak-peek into her life at 'The Slow Local' on her venture's social media page. She wrote in the caption: "Facing the camera again after very long .. this time the real me .. no makeup , no dialogues .. shooting from the heart .."
Malini looks visibly different today and is leading a peaceful life at the farms.
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