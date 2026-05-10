Who Am I? Married India’s first superstar at 16, became mother at 17, husband battled alcoholism but they never divorced

New Delhi: In this feature, we take a look at the love story of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their relationship constantly remained in the spotlight because of their age gap, marital troubles and dramatic personal lives. Dimple married Rajesh Khanna when she was just 16 years old and became a mother at 17. Although the couple separated years later, they never officially divorced. Over the years, Dimple went on to work with legends like Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol, while also making her mark internationally.

Meet the actress who married a superstar at 16

Dimple Kapadia started her career at a very young age. She was born to Gujarati industrialist Chunnibhai Kapadia and his wife Betty. She made her acting debut with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s film Bobby, opposite his son Rishi Kapoor. The film turned her into an overnight star.

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At the same time, Rajesh Khanna, who was around 30 years old then, was already India’s biggest superstar. Dimple had just been cast in Bobby, the film that would change her life forever.

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The start and end of a fairytale

Dimple married Rajesh Khanna at the age of 16 in what was described as a dream wedding. However, the fairytale did not last long. After marriage, she was reportedly asked to step away from films and focus on her new life as a wife, despite Bobby winning her immense fame and her first Filmfare Award.

With time, the couple’s relationship reportedly fell apart. Speculation around their large age gap, Rajesh Khanna’s strong desire to have a son and growing differences between them often made headlines. Rumours about Rajesh Khanna’s alleged alcoholism and worsening temper also intensified over the years.

In a 1985 interview with India Today, Dimple had openly said, “The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day I and Rajesh got married.”

During their rough patch, Rajesh Khanna was also linked to actress Tina Munim. The two worked together in more than 11 films, and reports about their relationship became widely discussed at the time, especially during the shooting of Sautan in Mauritius.

The couple had their first daughter, Twinkle Khanna, in 1974, followed by their second daughter Rinke in 1977. During this phase, Dimple stayed away from films for nearly 12 years.

Dimple Kapadia’s comeback

Dimple made a comeback with the film Saagar in 1985, once again starring opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film not only revived her career but also earned her widespread appreciation. Following this, she delivered several successful films alongside stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol.

In an old interview, Dimple spoke about returning to films after marriage and motherhood. She said, “I made a comeback when married with two children in the film Saagar. It is not the audience who rejects us; it is the people in the industry who believe that once you are married you are not desirable to the audience. I think I proved them wrong.”

She further added that audiences would always watch actors if they liked their work and screen presence, regardless of marital status. Dimple also pointed out that actresses like Nutan and Sharmila Tagore had continued working even after marriage and motherhood. She said male stars too once hid their marriages fearing it would affect their popularity.

Dimple later won the National Award for her performance in Rudaali in 1993.

Hollywood journey and Rajesh Khanna’s later years

Dimple also explored international cinema. In 2006, she appeared in the English-language film Leela. Years later, she surprised global audiences with her role in Christopher Nolan’s Hollywood blockbuster Tenet in 2020, earning praise for her performance.

Meanwhile, in his later years, Rajesh Khanna reportedly lived with former actress Anita Advani at his bungalow Aashirwad. Anita claimed to be his surrogate wife and said she had lived with him for over a decade until his death in 2012, even though he remained legally married to Dimple.

Dimple never publicly commented much on Anita Advani or her separation from Rajesh Khanna. She also never filed for divorce. In a 1990 interview, when Rajesh Khanna was asked why they had not divorced, he reportedly said, “She is not willing to divorce me for reasons best known to her.”

Despite their separation, Dimple also supported Rajesh Khanna during his political journey.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, at his bungalow Aashirwad in Mumbai. Dimple Kapadia was by his side during his final moments.