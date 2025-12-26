Who Am I? One Is A Former WWE Wrestler-Actress & Other One Is Amazon Eve Who Stand Tall At 6 ft 9 Inches , 6 Ft 8 Inches - Meet Tallest Actresses In The World - Photos, Personal Life

Who Am I? In our 'who Am I' series today, we will focus on the who really are the 'tallest actresses in the world'. From Gwendoline Christie from Game Of Thrones to Erika Ervin aka Amazon Eve of American Horror Story fame - the features includes more details about these international stars. Let's take a look in detail and find some interesting trivia about their personal life and journey:

Who Am I? Former WWE Wrestler-Actress

Lindsay Kay Hayward is an American actress and retired professional wrestler better known by her ring names Isis the Amazon. She was also referred to as Aloisia during her time in WWE. In 2013, Guinness World Records certified her as being the 'tallest actress in a leading role' originally standing 6-foot 9, she had lost 3/4 inches in height due to a slipped disc, as per reports.

Lindsay Kay Hayward's Educational Background

She was born in California and played for the Rocklin Thunder at Rocklin High School in Rocklin, California. She played basketball for Forest Lake Christian High School and helped her team win the sectional championship. She has a sister named Tabitha.

Meet Tallest Actress-Model

Erika Ervin is professionally known as Amazon Eve. She is a American model, fitness trainer, and actress. Amazon Eve featured on the cover of Australian magazine Zoo Weekly and played a regular character on American Horror Story: Freak Show and in a small role in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. She stands 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m) tall.

Ervin was also born in California, and by 14, she was was 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m). At 25, she underwent gender-affirming surgery. Ervin attended college in the San Francisco Bay Area and studied theater arts and business management, as per Wikipedia information.

Gwendoline Christie - Who Is She?

Actress Gwendoline Christie became famous for playing Brienne of Tarth in the fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones (2012–2019), and the First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma in the films Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). She has done several hit series and movies internationally. She is 1.91 m (6 ft 3 in) tall.

She attended Henfield Primary School and Warden Park Secondary School. As a child she trained as a gymnast but took up acting after a spinal injury at the age of 11. After attending Varndean College in Brighton and Hove, she graduated from Drama Centre London in 2005.