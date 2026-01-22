Who Am I? Remember Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen, Worked With Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn; Now Works As A Real-Estate Agent In Dubai, Looks Unrecognisable In New Avatar - PHOTOS

Meet Actress Rimi Sen: Social media is a abuzz with latest update about none other than actress Rimi Sen. Remember the Dhoom star, who has worked with A-listers including Salman Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn? Well, she quit acting long back and is now actively involved in real estate. Some of her current photos have also gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens surprised with her new unrecognisable look.

Meet Rimi Sen - The Real-Estate Agent

In her latest interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, she said, "Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95% of the population here consists of expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. Dubai has welcomed everyone warmly—there are mosques here, there are temples too. They think about everyone, and the city's major focus is on how to make people's lives better, easier, and more comfortable.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"This is something we don't really see in our country, because the government keeps changing policies overnight, making people's lives more difficult. There are thousands of taxes, endless complications, and it is no longer a business-friendly nation. The real estate market here functions smoothly because there is discipline. You have to work only with agents and agencies. Developers do their work, agencies do their part, and there is a proper system in place."

Rimi added, "In India, if you ask for two months' brokerage, people look at you as if you have committed a crime."

Rimi Sen's Unrecognisable New Look

Check out some of the photos and videos of the actress where she is donning a new glam avatar.

ALSO READ: Rimi Sen Reacts To Her Plastic Surgery Rumours; 'Ab In Sab Se Hi Kaam Chal Raha Hai'

Who Is Rimi Sen?

Rimi Sen was born as Subhamitra Sen. She graduated with a degree in commerce from the University of Calcutta. Rimi featured in several Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali films. Her acting debut was in 2000 in a Bengali film titled Paromitar Ek Din. She also did a Telugu movie called Ide Naa Modati Prema Lekha in 2001 but her debut as a lead actress in the language is credited as Nee Thodu Kavali (2002). This was followed by her 2003 Bollywood debut in the comedy film Hungama.

Rimi Sen's Filmography & Bigg Boss

Her successful film trajectory includes Baghban (2003), Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Kyon Ki (2005), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006). The stunner also featured as a participant in reality television show Bigg Boss in 2015 and garnered a lot of attention for her bold statements on the show.

After successful Bigg Boss stint, she also did dance celebrity reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 as a wild card entrant.

Rimi switched back to her real name, Subhamitra Sen for her production venture. She bankrolled a venture called Budhia Singh - Born to Run.