Who Am I? Son Of A Famous South Star, Who Left ACTING Career To Become IAS Officer, Secured 5th Rank In UPSC CSE 2019...My Name Is

Film Actor's Son Who Became An IAS Officer: Today, in our Who Am I? series, we will cover a star kid who ditched the glamourous world of showbiz to pursue his own dreams. Often we hear success stories of students cracking the very coveted civil services examination and follow their passion of serving the nation. But very few star kids, opt for a path which is distant from their comfortable world of from glitz and glamour. In a surprising yet endearing story, we shall dig out more information about a famous actor's son who ditched the showbiz world and studied hard to crack the UPSC exam.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Who Is Srutanjay Narayanan?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Srutanjay Narayanan is a famous South director, producer, comedian, actor and mimicry artist Chinni Jayanth's son. But he is not just known by his father's name rather he earned a highly respected job for himself. Srutanjay Narayanan joined the administrative services after clearing the UPSC exams to become an IAS officer in his second attempt. He graduated from Guindy College of Engineering in Geographic Information Science and Cartography and then pursued a master’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Ashoka University.

Srutanjay Narayanan got 75th rank in the UPSC CSE 2019, the results of which were declared in 2020.

Chinni Jayanth's Son

Chinni Jayanth has appeared in several Tamil films as a comedian and in supporting roles besides featuring in the main character parts as well. He is also a popular TV host of the shows including Sagalai Vs Ragalai, Kalakka Povathu Yaar and Asathapovathu Yaarui. He is also a recipient of the Kalaimamani award given by the Government of Tamil Nadu for excellence in the field of cinema. He received this award from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a glittering function at Valluvar Kottam.

ALSO READ: THIS Actor Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood & Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

Srutanjay Narayanan's Educational Qualification

As per his linkedin profile, Srutanjay Narayanan as prior experience in managing a skill development project for a global MNC. His Master's degree focused in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Young India Fellowship. He further believes that 'we live in an ‘abundant’ timeframe in history where we can easily choose to build a fantastic ecosystem for everyone to excel. There’s a possibility to include and embrace multiplicities.'

After Cracking UPSC....

Indian Masterminds quoted Srutanjay Narayanan as saying in an interaction with media soon after his UPSC results back in 2020, “Because of the application-based nature of the science, you can learn a little bit of everything. In that way, it is comparable to studying for UPSC.” He added, "It’s critical to have confidence in your optional subject because it provides you with some leverage while attempting to achieve a high rank."

Adding more, he said, "It is important to not stop and continue learning. Consistent practice compounds learning."

Family Support

He credited his family and friends for providing constant support during the time of exam preparation. "It never hurts to have mentors you can contact. It can help you to stay encouraged throughout the process. Overall, all you have to do is trust the process and wait," he said.

He also opened up on taking help from others including 'my parents, friends, instructors, co-workers, and even cab drivers.'

Srutanjay Narayanan's Current Job Position

Srutanjay Narayanan serves as the 'Joint Chief Executive Officer' in Tamil Nadu e-governance agency, as per his LinkedIn update. Earlier, he was the Sub-Collector in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu.

Actor's IAS Officer Son

Son of veteran actor Chinni Jayanth, Srutanjay Narayanan has a strong social media presence as well. He has around 6407 followers on Instagram where he has posted about the work progress and has only limited presence with 8 postings so far.