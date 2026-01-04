Who Am I? Son Of A Roadways Ticket Checker, THIS Tenth Pass Singer Rose From Rs 2,000 Payday To Sold-Out Concerts

Who Am I? In our ‘Who Am I?’ series today: Son of a Roadways ticket checker, this 10th-pass singer started with a Rs 2,000 payday and now sells out concerts. Can you guess who he is?

It’s Diljit Singh Dosanjh, superstar of Punjabi and Hindi cinema. Born 6 January 1984 in Dosanjh Kalan village, Jalandhar, Punjab, his real name was Daljit. His father, Balbir Singh, worked as a Punjab Roadways ticket checker, while his mother, Sukhwinder, was a homemaker. Growing up in a family with modest means, Diljit struggled in school and completed only up to the 10th standard in Ludhiana.

Musical Beginnings

He discovered his love for music early, training in Indian classical music at the local Gurudwara and performing Kirtan. Praised for his voice, he began singing at weddings and ceremonies. In 2004, he released his first album, Ishq Da Uda Adda, and changed his name from Daljit to Diljit.

Rise to Fame in Punjabi and Bollywood Films

His acting debut came in 2011 with the Punjabi film The Lion of Punjab. Though the film flopped, one of his songs topped the BBC Asian Download Chart, marking the first time a non-Bollywood singer achieved this. He entered Bollywood in 2016 with Udta Punjab, followed by films like Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, and Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Achievements and Global Recognition

Diljit has become so famous that Madame Tussauds London made a wax statue in his honour, and he gained global attention after his Met Gala debut.

Childhood Struggles

Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, he shared his childhood challenges. He revealed that he was sent to his maternal uncle’s house at age 10 or 11 and could visit his parents only every few months. About his father, Diljit said:

"My father worked in a government job; he was a ticket checker on the roadways. He was like a saint who led a very simple life. He didn’t have many desires, just a bicycle, and he loved mangoes. Once he told me, ‘Beta, tumhe khane ko roti milegi, rehne ko ghar milega, baki jo zindagi mein karna chahe woh khud se kar sakte ho. What more could I have asked from him? I love him dearly."

From Rs 2,000 Paydays to Sold-Out Concerts

Diljit also spoke about his early music earnings:

"After my first album was released, someone came to book me for a birthday party, and we performed there. After that, money started coming in, and it felt good because my father’s salary would finish early in the month. So I realised this work pays well, and God has been kind. After that, anyone who came to our office, we never let them leave empty-handed. Whether it was a wedding, birthday, or any function, we performed. We started with Rs. 2,000 per show and did countless wedding performances."

From humble beginnings, Diljit Dosanjh rose from Rs 2,000 gigs to sold-out concerts, becoming one of India’s most celebrated singers and actors, all while proudly keeping his identity and roots intact.