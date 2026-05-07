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Who am I? This actor became the only Indian man to win an international Best Actress award

Late actor Nirmal Pandey became the only Indian male actor to win an international Best Actress award for his performance in Daayraa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who am I? This actor became the only Indian man to win an international Best Actress award(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Over the years, several Indian actors have appeared in female roles or portrayed transgender characters on screen. From Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420 to Akshay Kumar in Laxmii, many performances sparked conversations around gender representation in cinema. However, only one Indian male actor achieved the rare distinction of winning an international Best Actress award — late actor Nirmal Pandey.

In 1996, Nirmal Pandey starred in Daayraa (The Square Circle), directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar. The critically acclaimed film explored themes of gender identity, violence against women, trauma, and social prejudice, subjects rarely discussed openly in Indian cinema during the 1990s.

In the film, Pandey portrayed a transgender performer who forms an emotional bond with a woman recovering from sexual assault trauma. The woman was played by Sonali Kulkarni. Both actors received widespread appreciation for their nuanced and sensitive performances.

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At the Valenciennes International Festival of Action and Adventure Films in France in 1997, Nirmal Pandey and Sonali Kulkarni jointly won the Best Actress award for their performances in Daayraa. With this achievement, Pandey became the only Indian male actor to receive an international Best Actress honour. The rare feat was later recognised by the Limca Book of Records.

Despite earning critical acclaim internationally, Daayraa struggled to secure a theatrical release in India. The film’s exploration of sexuality, gender identity, and violence was considered bold for its time. According to later interviews by Amol Palekar, the Central Board of Film Certification reportedly objected to certain dialogues and scenes. Although the film eventually received an adult certificate after edits, it never got a proper theatrical release in India. Over the years, however, the film gained cult status among cinephiles and is now remembered as one of the earliest Indian films to portray gender fluidity and queer identity with empathy and depth.

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Born in Rajasthan in 1962, Nirmal Pandey trained at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), where he built a strong foundation in theatre and performance. He later worked in theatre productions in London before returning to India.

Pandey made his film debut in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen, where he played Vikram Mallah, the dacoit who becomes Phoolan Devi’s ally and companion. He soon became known for his striking screen presence and versatility. The actor played memorable roles in films such as Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and One 2 Ka 4. Beyond negative characters, he also showcased comic timing and emotional depth in films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne.

Nirmal Pandey passed away in 2010 at the age of 47 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. His death shocked many in the film industry, especially those who admired his understated yet powerful performances. His final film, Lahore, was released posthumously and received critical appreciation.

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