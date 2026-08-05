/Who am I? THIS actor trained with the British armed forces as an NCC cadet, moved to Dubai for son; has now bought a 40-foot yacht

Who am I? Guess the celeb: Talented Pan India actor R Madhavan has acted in over 70 films with a National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri to his credit. Today, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the star and his personal life:
Madhavan did his schooling at D.B.M.S. English School, Jamshedpur. He gained a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, as part of an exchange program with Rotary International. He returned to Kolhapur and completed his education, graduating with a BSc in Electronics. During his college years, Madhavan became actively involved in extra-curricular military training, and at 22, he was recognised as among the leading NCC cadets in Maharashtra, which allowed him to make a trip with seven others as NCC cadets to England. As a result of this opportunity, he received training with the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, which he had, at a point, considered joining.
During his stint in Mumbai, he opted to create a portfolio and submit it to a modelling agency in order to gain more income to set up an office.
Madhavan got his maiden break in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Alai Payuthey (2000) and followed it with romantic roles in Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut Minnale (2001) and Madras Talkies' Dumm Dumm Dumm (2001). He had major commercial successes in Run (2002), Thambi (2006) and Rendu (2006) and gained praise for his performances in Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Anbe Sivam (2003), Nala Damayanthi (2003) and Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) among others.
He was also seen in Rang De Basanti (2006), Guru (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Evano Oruvan (2007) and Yavarum Nalam (2009).
Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Vettai (2012), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), Shaitaan (2024), spy thrillers Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) are his commercial success stories.
Madhavan pursued teaching communication and public speaking at workshops around India. At the Maharashtra workshop, he met Sarita Birje in 1991, when she attended his class on the recommendation of her cousins, reportedly. Soon after the workshop, Sarita passed an interview to become an air hostess and after completing the course, the couple started dating.
They eventually got married in 1999, before Madhavan entered full-time commercial movies.
Not many know that Sarita has also worked as a costume designer in a few of Madhavan's films, most notably for Guru En Aalu (2009), when she worked along with Erum Ali, the wife of Madhavan's co-star, Abbas, for their respective husbands.
Their son Vedaant Madhavan was born in 2005 and is now an international swimmer.
Madhavan temporarily moved his family to Dubai Marina to support his son Vedaant Madhavan's professional swimming career.
Speaking to Rannvijay Singha on an episode of Mashable's Dubai Journey series, Madhavan admitted that he doesn't keep a close tab on his bank balance. “I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have and how much I can afford to scrutinise it, because I don't know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of how much I have,” he said.
He said, "I have a captain's license. I want to make every new year significant with a new skill I have learnt. During COVID, my new skill was earning my captain's license and learning to navigate a boat."
Earlier, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, R Madhavan confessed that his yacht is the most expensive thing he has ever bought. The actor said, "The most expensive thing I have bought... Oh, crap. So, I bought a yacht. And I bought it because I always wanted to take a captain's license. So, now I'm a licensed captain and I enjoy the best purchase of my life. It gives me maximum pleasure. And all my friends come, and they treat it as their own. And the boys are there, and they are like, Maddy yar, you have cracked it."
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