Who am I? This Former beauty queen who worked with Akshay Kumar left Bollywood to become a Buddhist monk

Former model and actress Barkha Madan once lived the glamour of the entertainment industry, sharing screen space with some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Today, however, her life looks completely different. She has stepped away from films and fame, choosing a spiritual path as a Buddhist monk, now known as Gyalten Samten.

Barkha first gained recognition in the modelling world during the 1990s. She participated in the 1994 Miss India pageant alongside future stars like Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai. Soon after, she entered Bollywood and made her acting debut with Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead.

She went on to appear in films like Bhoot, where she worked alongside Ajay Devgn, Rekha, and Urmila Matondkar. Apart from films, she also explored television and built a steady presence in the industry.

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However, over time, Barkha began to feel drawn towards spirituality. Her connection to Buddhism dates back to her childhood, when a visit to a monastery in Sikkim left a lasting impression on her. Even as she continued working in films, this spiritual inclination kept growing stronger.

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In 2012, she made a life-changing decision and embraced Buddhism, deeply influenced by the teachings of Dalai Lama. What began as curiosity gradually turned into a sense of purpose, leading her to step away from the entertainment world.

Today, Barkha lives a quiet monastic life in the mountains, far removed from the spotlight she once knew. Now known as Gyalten Samten, she has devoted herself to spiritual growth, marking a remarkable transformation from Bollywood actor to Buddhist monk.