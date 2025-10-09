Advertisement
Who Am I? Top Actress Who Debuted In A Dev Anand Film At 18, Today Is One Of The Highest-Paid Actress In Punjabi Movies, Called 'Shah Rukh Khan Of Punjabi Film Industry'

Who Am I? Guess The Actress: Born in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, the actress has two sisters—Rubina, Sabrina, and a brother Suhail. She is a high school (from L.A. Matheson Secondary School) drop-out who headed to Mumbai to fulfill her showbiz dreams.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Am I? Top Actress Who Debuted In A Dev Anand Film At 18, Today Is One Of The Highest-Paid Actress In Punjabi Movies, Called 'Shah Rukh Khan Of Punjabi Film Industry'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Who Am I? Guess The Actress: In today's 'Who Am I?' series, we will dig deeper about a famous name from Punjabi film industry who has not only remained number 1 star for many years but is someone who kickstarted her journey from Bollywood, did television for the longest time and eventually moved to Punjabi movies where success kissed her cheeks. Can you guess her name?

Meet 'SRK Of Punjabi Films'

Yes, we are talking about actress Neeru Bajwa who currently is one of the highest-paid actress of Punjabi cinema. She began her acting career in 1998 with Dev Anand's Hindi film 'Main Solah Baras Ki'. The film tanked at Box Office but Neeru explored her acting prowess and moved to television with shows like Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Jeet and Guns and Roses among others.

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Punjabi film actress Delbar Arya in an earlier interview with Zee News Digital praised Neeru Bajwa and when asked to pick her favourite actor from Punjabi movies quipped, "Neeru Bajwa as hero/ heroine both! For me she is the Shah Rukh Khan of the Punjabi Film Industry. The kind of change she has brought as a woman is beyond inspiration! She has opened up so many opportunities for all the female artist in the Punjabi industry that there is no shelf life for us women!"

ALSO READ: Exclusive: 'Downtown' Girl' Delbar Arya Says 'Neeru Bajwa Is The Shah Rukh Khan Of Punjabi Film Industry'

Who Is Neeru Bajwa?

Born to Jaswant Bajwa and Surinder Bajwa in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Neeru Bajwa has two sisters—Rubina, Sabrina, and a brother Suhail. She is a high school (from L.A. Matheson Secondary School) drop-out who headed to Mumbai to fulfill her showbiz dreams.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Neeru Bajwa's Personal Life

Neeru Bajwa married Harry Singh Jawandha in 2015. The couple had their first child, a girl, in August 2015 and in 2020, the actress gave birth to twins, both girls.

Neeru Bajwa's Career Highs

She featured in Punjabi film Saadi Love Story, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She again paired up with Diljit Dosanjh in the film Jatt and Juliet 2 which was a massive hit. She made her directorial debut in 2017 with the Punjabi film Sargi, starring her sister Rubina Bajwa in the leading role alongside Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai.

The title track of Laung Laachi (2018), starring Neeru Bajwa, sung by Mannat Noor, became the first Indian song to surpass one billion views on YouTube in December 2019 and has crossed 1.5 billion views as of June 2025.

She did Beautiful Billo, Shayar with Satinder Sartaaj and Jatt & Juliet 3, Sardaar Ji 3 among many other blockbuster hits. She also has a production company named Neeru Bajwa Entertainment.

Neeru Bajwa Net Worth

According to India Herald report, Neeru Bajwa charges around Rs 1-2 crore per movie and her estimated net worth is around Rs. 111- Rs. 150 crore.

 

 

