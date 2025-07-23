Who Is 28-Year-Old Shruti Chauhan? Model-Actress Who Internet Thinks Is Dating Ahaan Panday

New Delhi: Actor Ahaan Panday is currently riding high on the massive success of his debut movie Saiyaara along with co-star Aneet Padda. The Mohit Suri film has crossed Rs 100 crore in four days, sending viewers into a frenzy. Gen-Z loves it, millennials too are flocking to watch this intense romantic drama. So, now all eyes are on Ahaan's personal life too. Is he dating anyone?

Meet Shruti Chauhan - Ahaan Panday's Ladylove?

The 28-year-old model-actress Shruti Chauhan hails from Jaipur. She played the role of Maya in 'Gully Boy'. She has also featured in a music video titled 'Hadh Se' with singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Chauhan wrote on Instagram, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! The stage is yours @ahaanpandayy. "I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying, I’m screaming, and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever."

Although, neither Ahaan nor Shruti has addressed the speculation around their relationship status but her 'love you' message on social media did made internet wonder if they are dating each other.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Yash Raj Films. It introduces debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Bollywood. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, as he forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.

Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025, and has garnered a warm response from critics and masses alike.