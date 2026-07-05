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  • /Who is Aamir Khan's soon-to-be wife? Net worth, previous marriage and everything to know about Gauri Spratt

Who is Aamir Khan's soon-to-be wife? Net worth, previous marriage and everything to know about Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan announced, while interacting with the media at the screening of Pritam and Pedro, that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, today, July 5, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Who is Aamir Khan's soon-to-be wife? Net worth, previous marriage and everything to know about Gauri Spratt
Image Credit: @kanpuriyaabhai/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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