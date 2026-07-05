Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The actor made the announcement while interacting with the media at the screening of Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai.
Sharing details about the ceremony, Aamir revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair attended only by close family members and friends. The celebrations are set to take place at his Mumbai residence.
With the 3 Idiots star all set to tie the knot for the third time, here's everything you need to know about Gauri Spratt, their love story, her career, and their combined wealth.
Aamir Khan has previously shared that his relationship with Gauri Spratt began unexpectedly. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, the actor recalled that the two had first met nearly 25 years ago but lost touch over time.
Their reunion reportedly happened through one of Aamir's family members, leading them to reconnect after a long gap. What began as casual conversations gradually turned into a close friendship before eventually blossoming into a romantic relationship.
Reflecting on their bond, Aamir said, "Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened."
The actor also admitted that after his previous marriages, he never imagined he would find love again.
"Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find at this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that," he shared.
Aamir added that he continues to maintain a respectful relationship with both his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and was pleasantly surprised to find such a meaningful connection with Gauri.
Aamir first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025. During the interaction, he revealed that they had reconnected through his cousin, Nuzhat Khan.
Speaking about his relationship, the actor said, "I've been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I've learnt so much, and it's been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled."
Soon after making their relationship public, the couple made their first public appearance together outside Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai. They reportedly moved in together in early 2026.
Unlike many who grew up watching Aamir Khan's films, Gauri Spratt had little exposure to Bollywood. Raised in Bengaluru, she has said that she had watched only Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai before meeting Aamir.
During her first media interaction in March 2025, Gauri shared that she looks for someone who is "kind, a gentleman, and just caring." Reacting with his trademark humour, Aamir quipped, "After all that, you found me?"
The actor also revealed that Gauri sees him as a life partner rather than a Bollywood superstar.
Professionally, Gauri is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions. Before entering the film industry, she worked with a Bengaluru-based salon chain. She also holds an FDA in Fashion, Styling and Photography from the University of the Arts London.
According to report as noted by News18, Gauri has a Tamilian mother and an Irish father, while her grandfather was a freedom fighter. She is also a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.
Aamir Khan remains one of India's highest-paid actors and producers. According to Firstpost, his estimated net worth is around Rs 1,862 crore, with investments across films, production ventures, luxury assets and real estate.
Meanwhile, according to a report by Siasat Daily, Gauri Spratt's estimated net worth is believed to be between Rs 8 crore and Rs 12 crore. Her wealth is reportedly derived from her previous professional career and her current work with Aamir Khan Productions.
Aamir Khan's marriage to Gauri Spratt will be his third.
The actor first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.
He later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, who was born through surrogacy.
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