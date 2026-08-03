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Who is Aditi Sharma? TV actress files domestic violence complaint against husband, in-laws

On the professional front, Aditi was last seen in Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann and Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Who is Aditi Sharma? TV actress files domestic violence complaint against husband, in-laws
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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