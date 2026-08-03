/Who is Aditi Sharma? TV actress files domestic violence complaint against husband, in-laws

New Delhi: Television actress Aditi Sharma has recently shot to headlines for filing a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family. The Mumbai Police is now investigating the allegations.
Aditi Sharma made her acting debut in 2018 and is best known for her portrayal of Meera Dhingra Kapoor in Kaleerein, Roshni Choudhary Khan in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Dua Siddiqui Akhtar in Rabb Se Hai Dua and Apollena in Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. In 2024, she participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
She started her acting career after trying her hands at modelling and featured in many ad commercials. Aditi did her secondary education from Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi.
She was first seen in a music video named Taare starring alongside Guru Randhawa in 2017.
An FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station on July 31 against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik (65), and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik (29). The police have launched an investigation into the allegations, reports NDTV.
Aditi has accused the three of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, questioning her character and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).
NDTV quotes from her police statement, where Aditi said she first met Abhineet during an online acting class in June 2021. After becoming friends, they got into a relationship.
The complaint also mentions an incident on January 1, 2025, when an argument over coffee allegedly turned abusive. Aditi Sharma's complaint, Goregaon Police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.
The TV actress made allegations against her husband's changed behaviour.
On the professional front, Aditi was last seen in Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann and Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam.
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