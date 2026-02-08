Who is Agni Dev Chopra? Meet Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s cricketer son who was rumoured to join the Pakistan super league

New Delhi: Agni Dev Chopra, the son of renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, recently landed in the spotlight after rumours claimed he had registered for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season. Social media was quick to react, triggering widespread speculation about his cricketing future.

However, the young cricketer has now put an end to the chatter by firmly denying the reports.

Who Is Agni Dev Chopra?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Born on November 4, 1998, in Detroit, Michigan, Agni Dev Chopra is a promising cricketer known for his aggressive batting style and useful off-spin bowling. A left-handed middle-order batter and a right-arm off-break bowler, he has steadily built a reputation in domestic cricket through consistent and impressive performances.

Holding US citizenship, Agni is eligible to participate in international cricket leagues across various countries. Until 2025, he played in India’s domestic circuit, representing teams in tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rise to Fame in Domestic Cricket

Agni made headlines during the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy Plate season when he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer. In his debut first-class season, he amassed 939 runs at a remarkable average of 78.25. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Madhavrao Scindia Award from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He also etched his name into the record books by becoming the first player to score centuries in each of his first four first-class matches.

Continuing his stellar form in the 2024–25 season, Agni went on to score more than 1,800 runs in just 11 first-class games, maintaining an astonishing average of 94.94. These achievements have established him as one of the most exciting young batting talents in domestic cricket.

Agni Dev Chopra Denies PSL Enrolment Rumours

Amid growing speculation about his alleged participation in the Pakistan Super League, Agni took to Instagram to clarify his position and dismiss the claims as false.

He wrote, “Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation.”

With the rumours laid to rest, Agni Dev Chopra continues to focus on his cricketing ambitions in the United States, aiming to further shape his career on the international stage.