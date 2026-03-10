Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Alia Bhatt's BFF who froze her eggs at 32
AKANSHA RANJAN KAPOOR

Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Alia Bhatt's BFF who froze her eggs at 32

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor news: She made her film debut with Guilty (2020) for which she received a Filmfare OTT Awards nomination.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Alia Bhatt's BFF who froze her eggs at 32Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Women's Day this year, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared about freezing her eggs at 32 through her Instagram post. She shared two photos along with a long post about her journey.

Akansha's post reads: Yesterday I froze my eggs!! 

I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… 
the female body is EXTRAORDINARY.

The last two weeks were… intense.
Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery.

But all i wanna say is - women are BADASSES .. and how in awe i am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are. 

The 2nd pic is from today- dressing for the job I want
Athletic and getting back to my routine.. even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building.

But honestly, that felt like enough!

Because this body just did something pretty amazing 

Happy Women’s Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor)

Who Is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor?

Born to Shashi Ranjan, an actor/director from FTII and the Publisher of GR8 Magazine, and Anu Ranjan, the Founder of The Indian Television Academy - Akansha has an elder sister named Anushka Ranjan, who is also an actress.

Akansha did her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School and pursued her acting diploma from Whistling Woods. She is one of the closest friends of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who also lauded her on Instagram for her decision on freezing eggs. 

Alia said: 'So well said,' and shared a string of love emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor)

Akansha Ranjan began her career in 2019 with the television fashion series, TLC's Decoded. She next appeared in the music video Tere Do Naina alongside Aparshakti Khurana.

She made her film debut with Guilty (2020) for which she received a Filmfare OTT Awards nomination. She made her web debut with Netflix's series Ray in 2021.

She was also seen in Monica, O My Darling alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

