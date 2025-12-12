Who Is Akshaye Khanna’s Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sharma? Know Why Their Love Story Remained Incomplete

New Delhi: Akshaye Khanna is enjoying massive praise for his performance as Rehman Dakait.

His unexpected viral dance entry to the Arabic track FA9LA has turned him into an internet sensation.

Amid the praise, a post by Tara Sharma said to be Akshaye’s ex-girlfriend has caught everyone’s attention.

Tara took to Instagram to share congratulatory messages for the actor. She is seen posing with Akshaye and their group of friends in a lovely picture.

She congratulated Akshaye and admitted that although she hasn’t watched the movie yet, she is proud that her friend’s entry in the song is going viral.

Tara and Akshaye were school friends, and she wrote, “Happy for you, that your quiet hard work is reaping rewards!” Her caption further read, “A huge congrats, Akshaye!”

Fans now want to know more about their love story.

Several reports claim Akshaye Khanna and Tara Sharma dated for nearly two years. When Karan Johar asked Khanna about it on his chat show in 2007, the actor said, “That’s a genuine relationship.” In the same year, Khanna also spoke to Hindustan Times about Tara Sharma.

He said his “close friends” had told him Tara was the one for him. Responding to that, he said, “Who are these friends who are saying this? Sure, Tara and I’ve known each other for years and years. But now she’s getting married to her boyfriend… soon, she’ll be a very married, married woman.”

However, their love story remained incomplete as Tara Sharma married Roopak Saluja in 2007. Akshaye Khanna even attended the wedding. Speaking to Times of India about Saluja being comfortable with Akshaye attending, Sharma mentioned, “Of course! Roopak is very fond of Akshaye. Besides, Akshaye and I broke up long back. But we’ve always remained friends. So everything is amicable.”

Who is Tara Sharma?

According to her Instagram, Tara Sharma is a British-Indian actress, entrepreneur, and producer known for films like Masti and Khosla Ka Ghosla. She also hosts The Tara Sharma Show, which focuses on family, parenting, and inspirational stories.

Despite their past relationship, Tara and Akshaye have remained good friends till date.