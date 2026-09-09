New Delhi: Amin Jaz is suddenly the most-searched name on the internet — all because of one grainy video. He has been linked to 'Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija for over a year, but a viral clip of the two sharing a kiss at a club has turned rumour into a full-blown moment. Here's everything to know about the man behind the mystery.
Amin is a famous DJ, podcaster and content creator who hosts Untriggered with AminJaz, a podcast he started in 2020. The show is about having conversations related to pop culture, comedy, relationships, and personal experiences. He is associated with electronic music.
Apoorva has not yet discussed her relationship status openly on any platform, but their social media posts and public appearances have sparked speculation about them being a couple.
The Rebel Kid recently moved to New York to pursue an MBA and had earlier revealed that she flew to Turkey during a four-day university holiday to meet her boyfriend.
Neither Apoorva nor Amin has officially confirmed that they are dating.
In the video circulating online, Apoorva is donning a halter-neck dress standing close to a DJ Amin sharing a kiss on the lips. At the party in Turkey, Amin steps away from the DJ console as someone interrupts them, then again the two share a kiss before Apoorva moves away.
The video has since gone viral, with several fans commenting their relationship status.
Interestingly, Apoorva attended Farah Khan's Lock Upp after-party with Amin, adding fuel to the dating rumours.
Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known online as The Rebel Kid, is an Indian digital content creator, social media influencer, and actress. She gained popularity on Instagram and YouTube through her short-form, comedic, and relatable storytime videos.
She faced massive online backlash and legal complaints following her appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, as well as earlier scrutiny over a social media incident involving a sacred thread (kalawa).
Born on July 28, 2001, she studied Computer Science in India before moving to New York City to pursue an MBA. Apoorva has featured in web series and digital projects like Who's Your Gynac?, Nadaaniyan, and Baat Pakki.
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