Who Is Amira Moreno? Meet Venezuelan Beauty Who Won Miss Teen Universe 2025

New Delhi: Amira Moreno from Venezuela was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2025 at a dazzling gala event held in Jaipur, India, on Saturday. The prestigious international pageant saw 22 finalists from across the globe compete for the coveted title.

Emotional Victory and Words of Gratitude

Speaking to ANI after her win, Amira expressed overwhelming joy and heartfelt gratitude.

"I feel so happy to be here and I'm so honoured to have won this very prestigious title. I just want to say thank you to my family, to my manager, my mom, and, of course, all of the people of Venezuela who have supported me unconditionally," she said.

Amira also shared her admiration for India, the host nation, describing her experience as unforgettable.

"I would like to share that India has so many wonderful places, very kind and generous people, and delicious food. So I encourage everyone to come and visit India because I had the greatest time here,” she added.

Meet the New Miss Teen Universe

Amira Moreno was born in Lara State and currently resides in Yaracuy, Venezuela. She holds a bachelor’s degree and has a deep passion for extreme sports. A self-described dreamer, Amira is currently focused on her career as a model and beauty queen, with future ambitions to become an administrator of international companies and a champion for social causes.

Global Competition on a Grand Stage

The Miss Teen Universe 2025 competition brought together contestants from Germany, India, Bahamas, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Philippines, Sierra, Spain, Turks and Caicos, Uganda, England, the United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

The contest consisted of multiple rounds, beginning with a swimsuit shoot, followed by opening presentations, a question-and-answer segment, and other challenging events designed to test the contestants’ poise, intelligence, and personality.

The first runner-up title was awarded to Chiara Gottschalk from the Philippines, while Sabrina Fructus of the United States was named second runner-up, as per the official press release.