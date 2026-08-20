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  • /Who is Anjali Arora? Meet 'Kacha Badam' girl now playing Goddes Sita Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, internet explodes

Who is Anjali Arora? Meet 'Kacha Badam' girl now playing Goddes Sita Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, internet explodes

Social media sensation Anjali Arora shot to fame with her rendition of the viral Kacha Badam video.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Who is Anjali Arora? Meet 'Kacha Badam' girl now playing Goddes Sita Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, internet explodes
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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