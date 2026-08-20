/Who is Anjali Arora? Meet 'Kacha Badam' girl now playing Goddes Sita Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, internet explodes

New Delhi: Ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 hitting the screens this year in Diwali, yet another period drama Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is slated to release on theatrically on September 25, 2026. What has caught netizens' attention is the movie's casting. Since the teaser dropped, the casting has become the real story. Anjali Arora will be seen as Goddess Sita in the movie.
Before she was cast as Goddess Sita, actress Anjali Arora was best known for fifteen seconds of dance — the 'Kacha Badam' reel that turned her into an overnight internet sensation, followed by a stint on Lock Upp that cemented her reality-TV fame. That journey has now taken an unexpected turn: Arora is making her big-screen debut as Goddess Sita in the mythological film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, opposite Dev Sharma as Lord Ram, releasing in theatres on September 25, 2026.
Though timelines have split between fans excited to see her take on the role and critics who feel a social-media star shouldn't be playing one of Hindu mythology's most revered figures, with several comparing her unfavourably to Sai Pallavi's upcoming portrayal in a rival Ramayana film. Anjali Arora, for her part, says she sees Sita as a symbol of strength and quiet resilience, and calls the role the most meaningful one of her career so far.
Viewers criticised the Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer, raising eyebrows over weak visual effects and casting of the mythological drama.
One person wrote: "I'm sorry but wrong casting for seeta mata charector.."
Another one said: कच्चा बादाम doing Mata Sita Role ....
One user wrote: 'Wrong casting for seeta mata', another one wrote: 'Ab ye Tik Tok wale ramayan me acting karenge'
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is directed by Abhishek Singh. The main cast includes Dev Sharma (Lord Ram), Anjali Arora (Goddess Sita), Sheel Verma, Rajneesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa among others. The movie is scheduled to release on September 25 this year.
Social media sensation Anjali Arora shot to fame with her rendition of the viral Kacha Badam video. She was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Anjali is reportedly dating Akash Sansanwal with whom she often shares photos online.
However, she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online sometime back. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.
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