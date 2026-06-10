Who is Anjali Kulthe? Nurse who saved 20 pregnant women during 26/11 terror attacks; Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata inspired by real hospital staff

New Delhi: The actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is gung-ho about her upcoming movie - Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, bringing her back to the big screens after 2025 release 'Emergency' - a political drama. The movie is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.

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About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata storyline

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Kangana's hard-hitting drama is inspired by a real-life tragic incident. It follows hospital workers who kept 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants strike the city during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks - touching upon an unsaid story.

The storyline highlights the bravado and sacrifice of ordinary healthcare employees of a hospital who risked their own lives amid the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe in lead roles.

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Who was nurse Anjali Kulthe?

Nurse Anjali Kulthe risked her life and protected as many as 20 pregnant women at Cama Hospital and helped a high-risk patient deliver a baby amid ongoing gunfire during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Kangana plays the titular role of Kulthe in the movie, bringing the spotlight on the celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters.

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.

What happened at Cama Hospital on the night of 26/11

Cama hospital was one of the targets of the Mumbai terror attacks. On the night of 26/11, multiple locations across Mumbai were targeted by terrorists, Pakistan-based Lakshar-e-Taiba terrorists Ismail Khan and Ajmal Kasab attacked the hospital, but their assault was unsuccessful, reportedly.

Ismail Khan was later killed at a shootout near Juhu Chowpatty, while Kasab was arrested.

Nurse Anjali Kulthe, who was on duty that night, later described the terrifying scene to NDTV in one of her previous interviews. She recalled, "Looking out of the window, we could see two terrorists running and the police firing at them. Then the terrorists vaulted over the low gate and entered the hospital premises. I saw they had shot the two security guards, who were lying in a heap. When they spotted us at the window, they opened fire at us and one of our workers got injured. I took her to the casualty and informed everyone that the terrorists had entered the hospital."

"Not a single one of us who worked at the hospital - doctors, nurses or other staff -- will ever forget that night."

The terror attack on Cama Hospital lasted nearly five hours.