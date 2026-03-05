Advertisement
YOUTUBER ANURAG DOBHAL

Who is Anurag Dobhal who shared his ‘last vlog’? All you need to know about the controversy with wife Ritika Chauhan, with whom he was expecting his first child, and his family

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, was married to Ritika Chauhan and the couple were expecting their first child. 
 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 fame YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has shared a distressing video alleging months of mental harassment and torture by his family over his inter-caste marriage.

The emotional video, in which Anurag is seen breaking down, has gone viral on social media and sparked widespread concern among his fans.

In an Instagram story, Anurag shared the link to what he called his “last vlog” on YouTube and described it as his final message.

In the nearly two-hour-long video, the YouTuber accused his parents, sister, and wife Ritika Chauhan of subjecting him to continuous mental harassment and pressure over the past few months.

“My life has changed drastically in the last few months. I never thought life would bring me to such a breaking point and leave me shattered,” he said in the video.

Anurag also spoke about his difficult childhood, revealing that he had battled a brain tumour at a young age. He recalled facing immense pressure from his family to focus on academics and how he took up tuition work to support himself while pursuing his dreams.

“I fulfilled everyone else’s dreams before my own,” he said. “I never imagined that my last vlog would be like this. I feel there was no loyalty in my life from anyone.”

The video has triggered an outpouring of support from fans and fellow creators, who expressed concern over his emotional well-being.

Anurag Dobhal rose to prominence through his YouTube channel UK07 Rider and later gained mainstream recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 17.

