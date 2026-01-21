New Delhi: As Border 2 heads towards its much-anticipated release, actress Anya Singh, who is part of the star-studded cast, is grabbing attention. The actress has already been in the spotlight for her role as Sanya in Aryan Khan’s series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Who Is Anya Singh?

Anya Singh hails from Delhi and made her acting debut with a minor role in the 2013 film Bajatey Raho. She landed her first leading role in Habib Faisal’s musical drama Qaidi Band (2017), where she starred opposite Aadar Jain.

Her notable work also includes two seasons of the popular web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Anya appeared in films such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she played Lala, an influencer and Adarsh Gourav’s girlfriend, and Stree 2, where she portrayed Chitti, Aparshakti Khurana’s love interest.

According to various media reports, Anya was born in London and spent the first five years of her life there. She completed her schooling at the prestigious Mayo College Girls’ School. Her father is a doctor, while her grandfather served in the Indian Army.

In May 2016, Anya met renowned casting director Shanoo Sharma, following which she auditioned for a YRF project and signed a three-film deal. However, after Qaidi Band failed to perform at the box office, the projects did not materialise. Reportedly, Sharma first spotted Anya during a talent hunt across Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jaipur and interestingly, their first meeting took place at a coffee shop.

Anya is also a trained Odissi dancer, and it was during her years of classical dance training that she discovered her passion for acting. She has also worked in Telugu cinema, appearing in Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene (2019).

Following the massive popularity of Aryan Khan’s show, Anya officially climbed to the top spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list.

Apart from acting, Anya is deeply committed to social welfare and has adopted a blind dog.