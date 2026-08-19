/Who is Ayesha Khan’s mystery man? Actress flaunts diamond ring, fans suspect THIS singer

Ayesha Khan has fans talking again, this time not about her dancing, but about her personal life. The actress recently posted a set of pictures online that look straight out of an engagement shoot, flaunting a sparkling diamond ring in the frame, and the internet immediately started connecting the dots. For those who don't recognise the name right away, Ayesha is the actress who caught everyone's attention with her performance in "Shararat," the hit song from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar, where she danced alongside Krystle D'Souza in a lavish wedding sequence set in Karachi.
In the new pictures, Ayesha is seen posing with a man whose face has been kept hidden from the camera, which has only added to the mystery. Her caption simply read "A dream," giving fans little to go on and plenty to speculate about. Since then fans have been wondering if the pictures are actually from an engagement of just a brand promotion. Fans are also guessing who the mystery man is and many are comparing the man in the pics to Singer Karan Aujla. One fan wrote, "Karan aujla kyu lag raha h piche se," another said, "Confirm this is not Munawar." Many fans also congratulated the actress. While, one fan wrote, "next time u actually get engaged i am not believing u." Have a look at the post and comments here:
Many celebrities, including Rakhi Sawant, Archana Gautam and Rashmi Desai also congratulated Ayesha. Rashmi said, “I pray all your dreams come true,” while Archana Gautam also congratulated the actress.
Turns out the answer isn't that simple. Whether Ayesha Khan has genuinely gotten engaged is still up in the air, and there's a good chance those pictures are tied to a jewellery brand promotion rather than a real-life announcement. Ayesha had tagged a jewellery brand in her post and added the line, "Find your perfect diamond engagement ring here."
Ayesha first became a familiar face when she entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Her stint on the show wasn't exactly quiet, she accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating on her while they were reportedly seeing each other.
According to Ayesha, she later found out Munawar was involved with another woman at the same time. She didn't stop there either, alleging that he had also cheated on his ex-wife and had been juggling relationships with multiple women simultaneously. Unsurprisingly, her entry into the house stirred up a fair amount of drama on the show.
Ayesha's real breakout moment came with "Shararat," the song from Dhurandhar where she performed alongside Krystle D'Souza. The track ended up becoming a massive hit, pushing Ayesha into the spotlight nationally. It's racked up over 810 million views on YouTube so far.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.