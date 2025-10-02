Who Is Ayeza Khan? Highest-Paid Pakistani Actress Who Got Brutally Trolled For Her Nano Banana AI Pic With Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Ayeza Khan is a top Pakistani actress who has wowed audiences with her acting chops and stunning looks. She has received many accolades for her performances over the years and remains one of the nation's highest-paid actresses. However, she was recently in news in connection with an AI-generated picture of hers with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ayeza Khan-Kareena Pic Controversy

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan followed the latest viral Nano Banana trend which allowed users to create their AI-generated pictures (Polaroid-style portraits) posing with any celebrity they wish. Ayeza shared her Instagram story featuring the Google Gemini’s 'Nano Banana' AI-generated picture with none other than Kareena Kapoor.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Nano Banana X Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Neelam Giri, Nagma Mirajkar’s AI 3D Figurines Go Viral

This was re-posted on Reddit by users who trolled the top Pakistani actress for sharing a picture with an Indian celebrity. Take a look here:

However, this is not the first time that Ayeza has expressed her admiration for Kareena on social media. She has earlier admitted to having watched Bebo's 'Jab We Met' a couple of times.

ALSO READ: Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan recreates Sridevi’s song 'Mere Haathon Mein’ from Chandini

Meet Ayeza Khan

Born in Karachi, Ayeza made her screen debut with Tum Jo Miley in 2009. Later, she featured in Pyarey Afzal (2013), Mere Meherbaan (2014), Tum Kon Piya (2016), Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai (2017), Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua (2017), Koi Chand Rakh (2018) and Chupke Chupke (2021). She was also seen in 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' (2019) which got her further accolades and awards that year.

Ayeza Khan's Husband, Love Life

Ayeza Khan is married to Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 after dating each other for about 8 long years. The couple has two children - a daughter and a son. As per reports, the two first met each other on a social networking site.

Ayeza is the second most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, with Hania Aamir leading thetop spot.

ALSO READ: Blocked In India: 9 Pakistani Stars Indian Fans Can’t Follow Anymore

For the unversed, many Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts have been blocked in India due to escalating political tensions, following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025 which killed at least 26 innocent tourists in the valley.