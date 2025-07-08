New Delhi: Internet has an ocean of content suiting people of varied interests. These days a reel featuring Assam based influencer Archita Phukan aka Babydoll Archi is trending high on social media. Well, for the unversed it was after she posted her picture with American adult star Kendra Lust on Instagram that search on Babydoll Archi amped up.

Who Is Babydoll Archi Aka Archita Phukan?

She is an Assam-based influencer with over 805K followers on Instagram alone. Known for her bold personality and risque pictures online, the girl hogged attention after she posted a photo posing with American adult star Kendra Lust. She captioned the image reading: “Meeting Kendra for the first time was truly an unforgettable experience! I felt inspired by her confidence, professionalism, and success. She was warm, encouraging, and shared valuable insights that I’ll carry with me on my journey to a better life. Grateful for the opportunity to connect and learn from such an icon!” @kendralust

Many even speculate about her pictures being AI-generated and not real.

Why Archita Phukan Is Famous?

Well, she became a sensation after her reel on Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn broke internet. The video shows her in a saree transformation, and even crossed four million views and continues to trend across platforms. Since Monday, 'Archita Phukan video viral original' and the similar keywords have seen a huge spike on Google Trends - reason best known to her.

Babydoll Archi - Real Or AI?

Archita Phukan has not directly addressed the rumours of her posing with the adult star or her career choices. She posted a cryptic Instagram story that read: “Lately, I’ve seen my name making its rounds—headlines, whispers, and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment. Let me be clear: I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either. Why? Because I’ve learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters—not captions.”

However, buzz about her identity - whether its real or AI-generated continues to keep fans engaged in debate and discussion on various platforms.