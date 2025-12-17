Who Is Bengali Actress Subhashree Ganguly? Why She Got Trolled For Sharing Pics With Lionel Messi

New Delhi: Famous Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly recently faced massive trolling after she posted pictures with football icon Lionel Messi during his GOAT India Tour 2025 in Kolkata. She got hate for posing with the sports legend following a massive unrest and chaos at Salt Lake Stadium where more than 60,000 fans had assembled just to catch a glimpse of the star. However, due to poor crowd management, Messi left the venue early and reportedly it made spectators angry who hurled bottles and chairs - resulting in vandalism at the stadium.

Why Subhashree Ganguly Got Trolled?

She faced severe backlash for sharing her photos as fans widely were unable to catch a glimpse of the iconic star which led to massive unrest, followed by criticism on social media over VIP culture and privilege. Responding to it, Subhashree posted a video on her Instagram account to clarify. She shared about getting an official invite to meet Messi and reached at the hotel. She also added that while she was about to leave, Messi’s PR team requested that she accompany them to Salt Lake Stadium, citing security arrangements and logistical convenience, as per Hindustan Times report.

After getting trolled for the post, her husband, Raj Chakrabarty also came out in her support.

She said: "I was sitting inside a tent near the field and couldn’t even see Messi. So how could you have seen him? Did I stand on the field or block anyone’s view? The criticism makes it seem as if I was standing next to Messi on the ground. What is my fault? Is it wrong that I went to a hotel and took photos? If anything, the pictures may have been posted at the wrong time due to a technical issue."

Subhashree also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in her video.

“Kareena Kapoor went from Bollywood. Didn’t Shah Rukh Khan take photos? What is my fault? I’m being mocked by being called someone’s ex-girlfriend. It’s almost 2026, and even women are attacking women like this. Is this how you’ve decided to treat me?” she added.

Who Is Subhashree Ganguly?

Subhashree Ganguly is one of the highest paid and leading actresses of Bengali cinema. She made her acting debut in 2008 with the Odia comedy-drama film Mate Ta Love Helare and subsequently made her debut in Bengali films with Pitribhumi (2008).

Some of her commercially successful Bengali films include Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re (2009), Romeo, Khokababu (2012), Khoka 420 (2013), Boss, Game, Ami Shudhu Cheyechi Tomay (2014), Abhimaan (2016), Boss 2: Back to Rule (2017), Nabab (2017), Chalbaaz (2018) as well as Parineeta (2019), Dharmajuddha, Boudi Canteen (2022), Babli, Shontaan (2024), Grihapravesh and Dhumketu (2025).