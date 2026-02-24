Advertisement
BHAVITHA MANDAVA

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Meet the stunning Chanel model who now turns British Vogue cover girl, got a shout out from Emmanuel Macron

Bhavitha Mandava: The model gained fame after she became the first Indian woman to open a show for international brand Chanel at the Métiers d'Art Show 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Meet the stunning Chanel model who now turns British Vogue cover girl, got a shout out from Emmanuel MacronPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One desi girl making waves in the fashion circuit right now is none other than Bhavitha Mandava. Today, in this feature, let's try to know more about this young model, making India proud globally how! She is 26.

Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Bhavitha gained fame after she became the first Indian woman to open a show for international brand Chanel at the Métiers d'Art Show 2026. The show was held on a subway platform at Manhattan's Bowery station.

Interestingly, she was spotted at the subway station platform in New York City and reportedly selected to walk as an exclusive model in the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 show under designer Matthieu Blazy and campaign advertisement January 2025.

She did campaigns and runway shows for brands including Christian Dior and walked major fashion weeks while still studying.

Macron mentions Bhavitha 

French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech in Mumbai on February 18, where he was talking about India's growing influence in global leadership, also included Bhavitha's name.

He said, "She was discovered on the subway platform, and she walked into a subway station in front of the world. So India does not just participate in global innovation; India leads it from Silicon Valley."

Other big names mentioned included Leena Nair, CEO of Chanel, showing how India has made an impact on the global stage too.

Bhavitha Mandava's educational background

This Telugu stunner studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. Bhavitha moved to New York City to pursue a Master of Science in Integrated Design & Media/Human Computer Interaction from the New York University.

After making her Chanel runway debut, a heartfelt video of her parents watching her walk the runway went viral online. 

Now, the latest feather in her cap - featuring on the cover of British Vogue’s March 2026 issue - this certainly makes her new face of global fashion and cultural influence. 

 

 

 

