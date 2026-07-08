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  • /Who is Connor Murphy? His cause of death in Thailand sets internet ablaze with rumours, viral claims explained

Who is Connor Murphy? His cause of death in Thailand sets internet ablaze with rumours, viral claims explained

Connor Murphy death: Several reports allege that before the drowning incident, Murphy behaved erratically for unknown reasons.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Who is Connor Murphy? His cause of death in Thailand sets internet ablaze with rumours, viral claims explained
Image Credit: Instagram/@connormurphy

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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