/Who is Connor Murphy? His cause of death in Thailand sets internet ablaze with rumours, viral claims explained

New Delhi: The famous American fitness influencer's alleged death rumours have hit the internet. The news of his shocking and untimely demise has taken over social media with many fans expressing their grief and extending condolences. Some reports from Thailand about a drowning incident involving a US national bearing Murphy's name surfaced according to ThaiRath - the popular daily newspaper. Soon afterwards, the speculation intensified after several fitness creators claimed Murphy had indeed died.
Connor Murphy is a famous fitness influencer, bodybuilder and YouTuber from Texas, USA. He has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, and became famous in 2016 with his fake shirt trick. His fun videos, and fitness advice made him taste fame quickly and soon he was able to build a loyal fanbase.
Also, his motivational fitness videos and posts were liked by many on social media.
His While his family is yet to share an official statement, the investigation awaits autopsy reports, which might determine the exact cause of his death.
Several reports allege that before the drowning incident, Murphy behaved erratically for unknown reasons.
ET quoted Thairath, and reported that a village employee recorded video of the episode, while security staff said Murphy arrived in a hired vehicle, paid the driver 1,000 baht, attempted to approach another resident's car, shouted loudly, rolled on the road, and made prayer-like gestures before police were called.
Authorities said he ran into the residential complex when officers arrived and entered a nearby lake. Rescue teams searched the lake for around 30 minutes before divers recovered his body.
ThaiRath quoted a 22-year-old woman identified as Murphy's girlfriend, who claimed that they dated for nearly 3 years. According to her account, she had never seen him use drugs during their relationship.
Thai authorities reportedly identified the deceased as Connor Michael Murphy, but as of now, neither Murphy's family nor his official representatives have publicly confirmed the death reports.
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