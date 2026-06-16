/Who is Dishani Chakraborty? Mithun Chakraborty's daughter said 'yes' to Myles Mantzaris in Malibu

New Delhi: Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty's adopted daughter Dishani said 'yes' to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé Myles Mantzaris in Malibu. The stunning photos were shared by the duo on social media, announcing the good news of her engagement with all.
Dishani Chakraborty is the adopted daughter of veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. The iconic star was first married to actor Helena Luke in 1979 but the marriage lasted only for a brief period of time. They separated within four months before filing for divorce.
Mithun then tied the knot with actress Yogeeta Bali. The couple have three sons — Mimoh, Ushmey and Namashi — and later adopted their daughter, Dishani.
As per HT, Dishani studied at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She has also written and produced several short films, including Gift, Holy Smoke, Underpass and the 2022 film The Guest.
Dishani revealed the engagement in a joint post with her boyfriend-turned-fiance, Myles Mantzaris, on her Instagram. The couple shared a series of photographs from the proposal, which took place against the scenic backdrop of Malibu, California.
The images captured an intimate and beautifully planned proposal overlooking the sea. In one of the photographs, Mantzaris is seen going down on one knee as he proposes to Dishani on a cliffside location. The proposal area was decorated with a black-and-white carpet, candles, flowers and picnic-style arrangements, creating a picturesque setting for the milestone moment.
Other photographs show the newly engaged couple celebrating together, with Dishani proudly displaying her engagement ring. The collection also includes moments of Mantzaris kissing her on the forehead and the couple sharing a kiss with the ocean stretching out behind them.
The caption of the post reads: 06.12.2026 The easiest forever I’ve ever known. Dishani's brothers Mimoh Chakraborty, and Namashi Chakraborty were among the first to respond.
Dishani's fiancé Myles Mantzaris works as a Steadicam operator and colourist, according to his Instagram profile. He regularly shares professional updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his work on social media.
(With ANI inputs)
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