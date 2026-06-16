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  • /Who is Dishani Chakraborty? Mithun Chakraborty's daughter said 'yes' to Myles Mantzaris in Malibu

Who is Dishani Chakraborty? Mithun Chakraborty's daughter said 'yes' to Myles Mantzaris in Malibu

Dishani Chakraborty engagement: Dishani studied at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Who is Dishani Chakraborty? Mithun Chakraborty's daughter said 'yes' to Myles Mantzaris in Malibu
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Mithun Chakraborty&#039;s daughter gets engaged to boyfriend/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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