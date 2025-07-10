New Delhi: Diya Krishna , a popular social media influencer recently posted a raw and unfiltered maternity vlog which is now talk of the town online. The video chronicled her birth-giving journey has looks like it has struck a chord with many viewers.

Who Is Diya Krishna?

Diya Krishna is a Malayalam actress and BJP leader Krishna Kumar's daughter. She filmed her precious maternity moments and shared the birth journey of her newborn who was born at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. In the video, she shared. "I packed my makeup set because I want to look trendy for my child. I don't want to be seen as a mother with pimples. Not that pimples are bad 'cause I look good even with them, but it's all for the extra confidence."

The viral video captured new mom's final hours in the hospital leading up to delivery, surrounded and supported by her family.

Raw, Unfiltered Birth Vlog

Her maternity vlog got over six million views in mere 3 days. Many viewers commented on it and praised her for showing the unfiltered realities of childbirth. One user wrote: I am from IRAN. I don't understand single malayalam. But I cried the whole time. very touching.

Another one said: I’ve heard a lot of people saying you are not the first woman in the world to give birth… but they don’t understand — we are giving birth for the first time in this world. Congratulations Diya and Aswin

While on YouTube, viewers hailed her spirit, on Reddit, the reactions were mixed.

One person wrote: "Doing videos every 10 hours, they are cashing in the opportunity like crazy."

Another person said: "Lots of love and respect for Diya Krishna. I can only imagine how difficult the whole process of normal delivery would be for someone who has a phobia of all hospital-related things, including needles, even if she was on epidural. The mental trauma and anxiety a delivery creates in such people is much more long-lasting."

Interestingly, Diya Krishna is among Kerala’s most followed digital creators. She has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.35 Million subscribers on her YT channel named 'Ozy Talkies'.