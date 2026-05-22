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NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho is Farhan Saeed? Pakistani actor who commented on Indian 'propaganda films': 'Humari movies aur dramas khul ke release karne dein, phir dekhte hain...'
FARHAN SAEED

Who is Farhan Saeed? Pakistani actor who commented on Indian 'propaganda films': 'Humari movies aur dramas khul ke release karne dein, phir dekhte hain...'

Who is Farhan Saeed? The Pakistani celebrity is the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and owns the Cafe Rock restaurant in Lahore.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Farhan Saeed? Pakistani actor who commented on Indian 'propaganda films': 'Humari movies aur dramas khul ke release karne dein, phir dekhte hain...'Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Farhan_Saeed_everlasting

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed in one of his recent interviews was asked to comment about the content made in Pakistan and India. When quizzed about the comparison, he said 'Bollywood mein bhi 100 mein se 2 film achi aati hai, ab toh mera khayal hai wo bhi nahi aati. Now they have gone towards propaganda films.” 

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Farhan Saeed on Bollywood

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He added, even on OTT (Indian), only a few projects stand out, but did appreciate the fact that India keeps making content consistently. The interviewer then quipped in saying 'they have bigger budgets', to which he added that comparison is unfair because India has a population of around 1.5 billion while Pakistan has nearly 25 crore people. 

Farhan added that Pakistan has always been compared to such giants. He said, "Haan ek baar main challenge karta hoon, humari movies aur dramas khul ke release karne dein, phir dekhte hain. Hume bhi mile 1.5 billion log wala market. Unki movies yaha dekhi jati hain, humari waha lagti hi nahi."

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The actor explained how Indian content is watched by 1.5 billion people. He also mentioned about regional industries including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati cinema respectively.

Who is Farhan Saeed?

A famous Pakistani celebrity, Farhan Saeed is the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and owns the Cafe Rock restaurant in Lahore. He made his acting debut with the drama De Ijazat Jo Tu (2014). He got major recognition with Udaari, Suno Chanda, Suno Chanda 2 and Mere Humsafar. He made his film debut with Tich Button (2022).

Farhan made his Bollywood-singing debut in 2014, for a song Naam-e-Wafa, in Vikram Bhatt's Creature 3D. He sang it with Tulsi Kumar and  Mithoon as the composer.

He got married to actress Urwa Hocane in December 2016. The couple welcomed one daughter named Jahan Aara Saeed in 2024.

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Ritika Handoo

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