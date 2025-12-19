Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Who Is Flipperachi? Bahraini Rapper Who Won Over Interent With Dhurandhar's Viral Song Fa9la

Meet Flipperachi: FA9LA means Faasla ( in Hindi) is a mix of Arabic hip-hop with Indian tabla percussion.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Flipperachi? Bahraini Rapper Who Won Over Interent With Dhurandhar's Viral Song Fa9laPic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has created a storm at the Box Office with fans swooning over its power-packed performances and crisp storytelling. Dhurandhar has amassed an impressive Rs 710.50 crore in worldwide gross collections within just 14 days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Actor Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait won many hearts, becoming social media's favourite - especially his entry on Flipperachi's viral song Fa9la.

Who Is Flipperachi?

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is going crazy viral on social media at that moment and why not, after all his song has been re-created millions of times and netizens are just loving it. Born as Hussam Aseem, a Flipperachi is a Bahraini rapper  who specialises in Arab hip-hop. Flipperachi's track FA9LA has taken the internet by storm.

Speaking to NDTV, Flipperachi opened up on Dhurandhar and his song's success. "The movie came in, picked it up, and I mean, the rest is history. I honestly didn't expect it to blow up like this. People don't really understand what I'm saying lyrically, but the beat is powerful, and that is crazy. It connected with them. It really got to them." he said.

FA9LA means Faasla ( in Hindi) is a mix of Arabic hip-hop with Indian tabla percussion.

Flipperachi realised his love for music as early as a 12-year-old, reports Economic Times. In 2008, he joined Outlaw Productions, a move that quietly shaped his career trajectory. He released in debut album, Straight Out Of 2Seas in 2014 - his track 'We So Fly' got him massive fame. 

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Flipperachi (@flipperachay)

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, after the tasting the stupendous success with Dhurandhar, the makers dropped the cliffhanger climax, confirming that there will be a part 2 to the film. Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens in March 2026 and that has kept the momentum going among viewers.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

