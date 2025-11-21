Who Is ‘Fortyfourwa’? Bihar Guy Rejected 3 Times By NSD, Now A Veteran Actor And Padma Shri Awardee

‘Fortyfourwa’ is a nickname linked to veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee. Born on 23 April 1969 in West Champaran, Bihar, he grew up in a farming family. According to reports, he completed his early schooling in a “hut school” and later studied at Khrist Raja High School in Bettiah. He moved to Delhi at the age of 17 to pursue higher education and his passion for acting.

The History Nickname: "Fortyfourwa"

One of the most curious stories from Manoj Bajpayee’s youth is how he got an unusual nickname. When he was in Class 12, he had a crush—not on a person, but on a roll number: 44. Every time the teacher called “44, present,” he used to blush. His friends began teasing him, calling him “Fortiforva,” a playful corruption of “44,” according to India TV.

Struggles and Rejection

Bajpayee’s journey was far from easy. He applied to the National School of Drama (NSD) three times, but was rejected each time. The repeated rejections deeply affected him. According to TOI, he has admitted to having suicidal thoughts during that period. “I went into such a depression where I didn't know how to face near and dear ones,” he revealed, quoted by TOI.

In his own words, he felt like an outsider, and he taught himself English and Hindi to fit in better. His friends supported him through this difficult time, sometimes even sleeping next to him to make sure he wasn’t left alone. Later, instead of being accepted as a student, he was offered a teaching role at NSD, a reward for his persistence and passion.

Rise to Stardom

After his NSD struggle, Manoj Bajpayee moved to Mumbai and faced more hardships. He lived in a chawl with five friends, often struggled to earn, and even lost several acting opportunities. But he did not give up. Through theatre and small roles, he slowly made his mark.

His big breakthrough came with Satya (1998), where he played the gangster Bhiku Mhatre. The film gained critical acclaim and helped establish him as one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.

From Bihar to Padma Shri

Over the years, Bajpayee has built an extraordinary career, earning multiple national awards for his performances. In recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

Despite his success and fame, stories like “Fortiforva” or “Fortyfourwa” reflect his humble roots and the journey he travelled, from a small village in Bihar to becoming a nationally respected actor.