Who Is Gabriella Demetriades? Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Longtime Partner, Ends Months Of Speculation

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal has put months of speculation to rest by confirming a major update from his personal life. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar, has revealed that he is engaged to his longtime partner, Gabriella Demetriades. Though shared casually, the announcement quickly caught public attention and brought Gabriella back into the spotlight.

The confirmation came during Rampal’s appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. In a teaser released ahead of the episode, Gabriella dropped hints about their relationship status, prompting Rampal to clarify that they are indeed engaged. He added that the couple consciously chose the podcast as the platform to share the news.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been together for nearly six years and are parents to two sons. Their elder son, Arik, was born in April 2019, followed by their younger son, Ariv, in 2023. Despite being in the public eye, the couple has largely kept their family life private, sharing only occasional glimpses on social media.

Earlier this year, Rampal had addressed the topic of marriage during a separate podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. Explaining why they had not married, he described marriage as “just a piece of paper,” adding that he and Gabriella already consider their relationship complete and meaningful without legal formalities.

Before his relationship with Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia. The former couple share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, and Rampal has often spoken about maintaining a respectful relationship for the sake of their children.

Who is Gabriella Demetriades?

Gabriella Demetriades was born and raised in South Africa and began her modelling career at the age of 16. She later studied fashion design at a university in Sunnyside, Gauteng. Over the years, she expanded her career beyond modelling, making appearances in films and music videos. She is also a fashion entrepreneur, having launched her own clothing label, Deme, and founded VRTT Vintage, establishing herself in the fashion industry.