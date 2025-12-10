Who Is Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra’s Boyfriend And DU’s Venkateswara College Graduate?

New Delhi: Actress Kritika Kamra has finally made her relationship official with cricket presenter and media personality Gaurav Kapur.

Kritika shared a series of warm, candid pictures from a cosy breakfast date on Instagram, captioning them “breakfast with…” , a subtle nod to Gaurav’s popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Who is Gaurav Kapur?

Born on 11 April 1981 in New Delhi, Gaurav Kapur completed his schooling at Mount St. Mary’s School, followed by graduation from Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi.

Gaurav is a well-known television actor, VJ, and cricket presenter. He became a household name through his work on pre-match Indian Premier League (IPL) shows, T20 coverage, Cricbuzz Live, and the hit YouTube series Breakfast with Champions.

He began his career as a radio jockey, later moving into television, where he gained popularity as a VJ on Channel V.

On the personal front, Gaurav was earlier married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. The two tied the knot in 2014 and reportedly separated around 2021.

Launched in 2017, his show Breakfast with Champions features candid conversations with some of cricket’s biggest names, including Smriti Mandhana, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, David Warner, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others.

Who is Kritika Kamra?

Kritika, who hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, rose to fame with hit television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters. She later transitioned to films and OTT, earning praise for projects like Tandav (2021), Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), Bheed (2023), and her upcoming film directed by Anusha Rizvi.

Earlier in her career, Kritika was known to have dated actor Karan Kundrra.