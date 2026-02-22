Who Is Harsh Mehta? Malaika Arora spotted vacationing with Rumoured boyfriend in Rome; Pic goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood’s dancing queen Malaika Arora, known for popular dance tracks like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Munni Badnaam, was recently spotted vacationing in Rome with her rumoured beau, entrepreneur Harsh Mehta. The sighting has reignited speculation about their relationship.

The duo first sparked dating rumours last year after they were seen together at Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert.

Photos from their Italy vacation are now going viral on social media. The pictures show the rumoured couple posing at the iconic Trevi Fountain.

Malaika opted for an oversized black trench coat and kept her look casual yet chic. She sported a no-makeup look with a sleek hairstyle. Meanwhile, Harsh Mehta looked dapper in a grey jacket.

Who Is Harsh Mehta?

As per several reports, Harsh Mehta is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and diamond merchant. The 33-year-old is said to be the managing director of Sancus Management and is known for maintaining a low profile.

While the alleged couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Neither Malaika nor Harsh has confirmed or denied the rumours. Their reported 19-year age gap has also sparked chatter on social media. The two were first seen together at a concert in Mumbai.

Malaika has also not made the relationship Instagram official so far.

Earlier, Malaika was in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, but the two reportedly parted ways in 2024 and later confirmed that they were single. Although their relationship had also drawn attention due to their age difference, they were open about it publicly.

The reason behind their split remains unknown, but they are said to be on cordial terms.

Recently, Arjun penned an emotional note on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s birth anniversary. Malaika showed her support by dropping a heart emoji on his post, in which he spoke about how “cruel” life has been lately.