Ida Ali, the filmmaker and daughter of acclaimed Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, has officially announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agrawal. The young director took to social media to share the joyous milestone, dropping glimpses of a fairytale proposal set against a breathtaking European backdrop.
Ida, who recently travelled to Norway with Krish, shared a heartwarming video capturing the exact moment her partner popped the question. Surrounded by majestic, snow-capped mountains, Ida is seen reacting with pure joy and surprise as Krish drops to one knee. Giving her followers a closer look at the milestone, she proudly showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring before panning the camera back to her fiancé.
Commemorating the special moment, she kept the caption precise yet memorable, writing: "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand." In a follow-up post, Ida shared a series of beautiful photographs documenting the scenic setup, capturing the couple embracing right after she said "yes".
Watch video here
Carrying forward a rich cinematic legacy while carving out her own distinct path, 25-year-old Ida Ali is a filmmaker and writer. She is the daughter of celebrated director Imtiaz Ali and his former wife, Preety Ali.
After pursuing formal training in cinema and studying filmmaking at the prestigious Chapman University in California, Ida chose to step behind the camera. She has steadily built her own artistic identity over the years through diverse digital and cinematic projects. Her directorial and creative credits include well-received short films such as Maya and Lift, alongside her work on the feature film Thai Massage.
The joyous family update comes at a time when Imtiaz Ali is enjoying widespread success for his latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.
Set against the emotionally charged backdrop of personal history and the Partition, the period drama centres on 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (played by Naseeruddin Shah), who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As long-buried memories of his life before 1947 resurface, his grandson Nirvair (played by Diljit Dosanjh) returns from England to uncover deep family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar’s emotional journey forms the poignant heart of the story, which continues to resonate deeply with audiences across the country.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.