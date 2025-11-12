Who Is Internet Sensation Girija Oak? The Blue-Saree Woman’s Viral Physics Teacher Story Has Everyone Talking

New Delhi: A name, a smile and a story that has taken the Internet by storm. The charming woman in a lovely blue saree, who went viral sharing her life experiences, is none other than Girija Oak. Her candid storytelling, including the hilarious and relatable anecdote about her physics teacher mispronouncing “waves” as “babes”, has left social media enchanted.

Though she is well-known in Marathi theatre and cinema circles, her career has also touched Hindi cinema, with appearances in Taare Zameen Par, Shor in the City, Jawan and the recent Inspector Zende. Her effortless charm and warm screen presence have drawn attention far beyond her core audience.

The internet has quickly fallen in love with her. “Who is this in the blue saree? Seen her trending drop the name if you know,” asked one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another post read, “Marathi actress #GirijaOak has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names on Twitter after a photo of her in a blue saree and sleeveless blouse went viral.”

Fans have called her “the prominent and most beautiful Marathi actress”, while others have praised her acting skills.

Born on December 27, 1987, at Nagpur in Maharashtra, Oak is the daughter of veteran Marathi actor Girish Oak and homemaker Padmashree Phatak. She is married to filmmaker Suhrud Godbole.

She holds a degree in biotechnology from Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Mumbai and also explored business management before fully stepping into acting.

Theatre workshops helped hone her craft, preparing her for a career that spans Marathi films such as Gulmohar, Lajja and Navra Maza Bhavra and even a Kannada movie House Full.

Bollywood audiences recognise her from Taare Zameen Par, where she played Jabeen, as well as Shor in the City and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

She also portrayed one of the leads in Sony TV’s Ladies Special, a show about the lives of four women travelling on Mumbai’s ladies special local train.

On the OTT front, she has been part of Modern Love: Mumbai, 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms and Inspector Zende, starring opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Her recent viral fame centres around a story she shared about a physics teacher who had her entire class puzzled. “There are two types of babes. Transitional babes and longitudinal babes,” she recalled, explaining that the teacher was actually talking about waves, not anything else, leaving fans in splits and highlighting her ability to turn a simple anecdote into an unforgettable moment.

Since going viral, Oak admits her phone has been buzzing non-stop. “I am amused! I was in rehearsals for my play and could not take calls,” she told Hindustan Times.

She also addressed how some X handles have sexualised her pictures. “Suddenly, all my friends were messaging me, ‘Do you know what is happening on X?’ One sent me a post debating if it was (actor) Priya Bapat or me! Then my devar (brother-in-law) told me some cheap handles picked up my pictures and there was a whole ‘bhabhi lover’ scene happening. Some pages sexualised me. But Marathi fans said, ‘You have only just discovered her! We have known her for years,’” she said.

Despite the sudden fame, she remains focussed on her work. “The work I do is here to stay. If people discover my work now, that makes me happy,” she said, reflecting her grounded approach to the viral attention.

Her professionalism extends to her projects as well. She opened up about feeling safe while filming intimate scenes with Gulshan Devaiah in her upcoming series Therapy Sherapy, proving that her dedication to her craft comes first, even amid media attention.