Who is Ira Bhaskar? Academician and Swara Bhaskar’s mother says ‘Dhurandhar’ portrays Pakistan as a ‘very violent nation’

New Delhi: Film scholar Ira Bhaskar, who is also the mother of actor Swara Bhaskar, recently shared her views on the film Dhurandhar, sparking discussion online.

The academic criticised the Aditya Dhar directorial during a public discussion where she examined the politics of contemporary Indian cinema.

Bhaskar argued that the Ranveer Singh-starrer portrays Muslims and Pakistan in a largely negative and violent light. She also spoke about what she described as the ideological messaging embedded in the film.

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Calling the film “well-made”, she said, “Let me give the example of Dhurandhar, which is earning crores at the box office. Since it’s the most recent example and is also doing very well commercially, this is a film made by a filmmaker who is ideologically convinced by Hindutva.”

However, she questioned whether cinematic craft can be separated from the ideas a film promotes.

“But what is technical, you know? How is technique to be divorced from content, and how is form to be divorced from what the film is saying?” she added.

According to Bhaskar, the film’s narrative constructs a world where Muslims are largely represented through the lens of violence. She also criticised the depiction of Pakistan in the film, saying it lacks portrayals of ordinary Muslim lives.

“It’s extremely violent. And its violence is at the service of a belief structure — the ideology that Muslims are very violent people and Pakistan is a very violent nation. You don’t see any normal Muslim there. Everyone is a terrorist or a gangster,” she said.

Bhaskar further argued that such films selectively use events to support a particular ideological viewpoint.

“It’s a fiction film based on true events, supposedly. And it’s selective, as all these films are. It will only selectively choose what to put together in order to serve the ideology,” she said.

The discussion also explored how Muslims and Dalits are represented in contemporary Indian cinema. The panel reflected on whether films foregrounding humanism, secularism and social equality continue to find space in today’s cinematic landscape.

Who is Ira Bhaskar?

Ira Bhaskar is an Indian academic and noted scholar of cinema studies. She is widely known for her work on the cultural and historical dimensions of Indian cinema.

Bhaskar served as a Professor of Cinema Studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University and has also been the Dean of the school.

Her academic work includes the book Islamicate Cultures of Bombay Cinema (2009). She has also served on the board of the Nehru Trust for the Indian Collections at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

In addition, Bhaskar has been a member of the Central Board of Film Certification.

She completed her undergraduate education at University of Delhi and later earned a PhD in Cinema Studies from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts in 2005.

Bhaskar has published more than 25 research papers and is known for her interdisciplinary approach to film studies.

Over the years, she has held visiting faculty positions at institutions including Columbia University, the University of Pavia, York University, and the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. She has also been a scholar-in-residence at York University and has received research fellowships from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and the British Academy.

Bhaskar is married to C. Uday Bhaskar, a retired Indian Navy officer and strategic affairs analyst.