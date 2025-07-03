Who Is Jack Quaid? Netizens Can’t Stop Raving About Priyanka Chopra’s Co-Star In ‘Heads of State’

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Jack Quaid has become the talk of the town with his appearance in Priyanka Chopra's latest action-thriller Heads of State. The high-octane drama also stars John Cena, Idris Elba, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino in prominent roles.

While social media users are raving about Quaid’s performance as Marty Comer, a quirky safe house operator, the actor is already well-known for his breakout role in the Amazon Prime series The Boys.

Netizens have hailed Jack Quaid's cameo as the "cherry on top" in the John Cena and Idris Elba starrer, with many praising his unexpected charm and comic timing.

Who Is Jack Quaid?

Jack Quaid is the son of Hollywood veterans Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. He made his acting debut with a brief role in The Hunger Games (2012).

His diverse filmography includes the drama series Vinyl, a role in Logan Lucky, and, most notably, his performance as vigilante Hughie Campbell in the satirical superhero series The Boys.

He has also voiced characters in popular animated series such as Star Trek: Lower Decks and My Adventures with Superman. In 2025 alone, Quaid has appeared in several films, including Companion, Novocaine, and now Heads of State — his fourth film released in just the last six months.

On the personal front, Jack confirmed in February 2024 that he is dating actress and The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit.

Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is a political action-thriller that revolves around a fictional U.S. President and U.K. Prime Minister caught in the middle of a deadly assassination plot.

President Will Derringer (played by John Cena) is a former action star turned political figure — vain, impulsive, and oddly lovable. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sam Clarke (played by Idris Elba) is his polar opposite — calm, composed, and almost stoic.

Priyanka Chopra plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who’s on a mission to save the two most powerful men in the world. Her performance is being widely appreciated, with many calling her the “muscle of the film.”

Heads of State is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of July 2.