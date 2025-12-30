Who Is Jannat Zubair? 24-Year-Old TV Star & Digital Creator Who Has More Instagram Followers Than Shah Rukh Khan, Met Messi In India, Spoke At TEDx; Her Net Worth Is In Crores!

More About Jannat Zubair: In this feature today, we will know more about popular TV star and digital content creator Jannat Zubair. She is a famous personality today - all thanks to her acting chops and massive fanbase on social media. She started acting from a young age and eventually also built up her solid presence on digital platforms.

Who Is Jannat Zubair?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani started early as a child artiste in television shows and films. She is best known for Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she participated in the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she finished in 4th place.

She made her debut in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo and went on to work in the medical romance Dill Mill Gayye. In 2018, she was seen in the Bollywood film Hichki starring Rani Mukerji. She made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole alongside Dilraj Grewal in 2022.

Jannat Beats SRK

Jannat Zubair hit a huge milestone by surpassing Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers. Jannat now boasts 51.1 million followers, racing ahead of SRK, who has 49.2 million followers on Instagram as of now.

Although, SRK's stardom is unmatched and remains unfazed by just social media popularity, yet this is a massive milestone for any young celebrity. Recently, when Messi was in India as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025, Jannat along with Elvish Yadav also met the football legend and clicked a picture with him.

How Jannat Became Famous

Jannat, who is also a digital content creator and does vlogging on YouTube has over 51.1 million followers on Instagram and 6.44 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her videos became immensely popular during covid-19 lockdown time, which saw a boom of influencers making their way to stardom on social media platforms.

Jannat Zubair's Net Worth

Her social media earnings range between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per post. According to several reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore. According to a report in siasat.com earlier in 2025, Jannat Zubair took home Rs 18 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge last season.