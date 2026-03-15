Who is Jaskomal Singh? Meet Bigg Boss fame Pavitra Punia’s US-based fiancé

New Delhi: Popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia has finally revealed the identity of her fiancé.

Last year, when Pavitra announced her engagement, she chose not to disclose his identity. However, her fiancé recently shared romantic glimpses of their beach proposal on Instagram, officially revealing himself.

The actress is engaged to Jaskomal Singh, a US-based entrepreneur.

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Earlier, Pavitra had confirmed in a media interview that she was engaged to a businessman based in the United States but had kept further details about him under wraps.

Who is Jaskomal Singh?

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pavitra said: “He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right.”

Jaskomal is an entrepreneur. His Instagram account also suggests he enjoys singing, as he has posted several videos showing his skills. He currently has 23.7K followers on Instagram and follows only 52 accounts.

Last year in November, Jaskomal shared a series of animated photos with Pavitra on social media. The caption read: “She walked in and suddenly, forever didn’t feel long enough.”

Before her engagement to Jaskomal, Pavitra was dating actor Eijaz Khan. The two met during their time on Bigg Boss 14 and were together for nearly four years before they broke up.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Pavitra clarified that religion was not the main reason behind their split.

On the work front, Pavitra last appeared in the reality show Reality Ranis of the Jungle 2.