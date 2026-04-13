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NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend as they twin at Wankhede Stadium in whites - VIDEO, Pics
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Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend as they twin at Wankhede Stadium in whites - VIDEO, Pics

Meet Juhi Bhatt: Both Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt were seen twinning in white outfits. While Juhi wore a well-fitted white crop top and blue denims. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend as they twin at Wankhede Stadium in whites - VIDEO, PicsPic Courtesy: Twitter/X

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia was recently spotted exiting the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai after the latest IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A video of him walking in with his rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt went viral on social media. 

Ranveer Allahbadia with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt 

In the video, a fan can be seen walking towards Ranveer and asking for a selfie when he rushes to leave and can be heard telling paps 'Nahi Nahi. Girlfriend ke saath hoon abhi'. Watch the viral video here: 

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Both Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt were seen twinning in white outfits. While Juhi wore a well-fitted white crop top and blue denims. 

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Juhi Bhatt is a famous model and Instagram influencer with over 468K following. She is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and most of her posts are fashion-related. Juhi has collaborated with brands like Tira and content platforms such as FilterCopy in their video titled 'When You Break Up With Your Job' among others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Juhi and Ranveer first sparked dating rumours around in Diwali 2025. 

For those who don't know, Ranveer posted a Diwali greetings online and at the same time fans spotted that Juhi Bhatt also shared a photo, in which the rangoli photo posted by both looked similar. This led to major speculation over them being a couple. 

Before Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia was rumoured to be dating Nikki Sharma. 

The ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Allahbadia landed in controversy in 2025 after appearing on an episode of India's Got Latent, where a question he posed to a contestant drew sharp reactions online. A section of viewers found the remark offensive, leading to backlash on social media and FIRs reportedly being filed against Allahbadia and the show’s host, Samay Raina.

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Ritika Handoo

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