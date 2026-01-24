Who is Kamaal R Khan? All about Bigg Boss fame, film reviews and music videos after his arrest

New Delhi: Actor and film commentator Kamaal Rashid Khan, widely known as KRK, has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police following a firing incident at a residential complex in the city.

According to police sources, KRK allegedly discharged four bullets inside a housing building. During questioning, he reportedly stated that the shots were fired accidentally while he was cleaning his licensed firearm. He maintained that there was no intention to harm anyone. The incident is said to have occurred on January 18, and news of his detention surfaced on January 23, after which his name began trending across social media platforms.

While many recognise KRK for his outspoken film reviews, his career spans acting, production and music videos as well.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Kamaal R Khan?

KRK describes himself as a film critic and is known for posting frequent video reactions to Bollywood films, celebrity controversies and industry news. His blunt opinions and dramatic presentation style have earned him both loyal followers and strong critics. Despite facing backlash over the credibility of some of his claims, he continues to remain active on social media and maintains a large online audience.

His work in films

KRK appeared in a few Hindi and Bhojpuri projects before coming into the spotlight with Deshdrohi (2008), a film he wrote and produced while also playing the lead role. The movie featured actors such as Manoj Tiwari, Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Aman Verma. However, it failed commercially and received heavy criticism for its storyline and performances. He later appeared in a supporting role in Ek Villain (2014).

Bigg Boss and television appearances

KRK participated in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009 but was removed from the show due to repeated violations related to his conduct and language. He later returned briefly as a contestant. In 2015, he made a guest appearance on the comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao.

Music video projects

Over the years, KRK has been involved in several music videos, sometimes as an actor and at other times as a producer or lyricist. His notable projects include Tum Meri Ho (2019) by Javed Ali, Deewano Ne (2021) with DJ Sheizwood and Shaan, Sun Zara (2023) featuring Sonu Nigam, Mere Saathiya (2024) with Ankit Tiwari, and Baarish Mein (2024) by Sulabh Nagpal.

A history of controversies

KRK has frequently made headlines for his provocative statements and harsh reviews of films and celebrities. His comments on movies such as Laxmii and remarks about actors including Salman Khan and Manoj Bajpayee have previously landed him in legal and public disputes. His online persona continues to spark debate, making him a recurring figure in entertainment controversies.