Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2992861https://zeenews.india.com/people/who-is-kartik-aaryan-s-brother-in-law-tejashwi-singh-all-about-kritika-tiwari-s-pilot-husband-2992861.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Who Is Kartik Aaryan’s Brother-in-Law Tejashwi Singh? All About Kritika Tiwari’s Pilot Husband

Kartik Aaryan's sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, recently got married to Tejashwi Kumar Singh, a pilot. The wedding festivities took place in their hometown of Gwalior, with the main ceremony on December 4, 2025. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Kartik Aaryan’s Brother-in-Law Tejashwi Singh? All About Kritika Tiwari’s Pilot Husband(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, recently tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Singh in an intimate ceremony on December 4 in their hometown Gwalior. Kartik shared several heartwarming moments from the wedding on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the joyful celebrations.

With the wedding pictures going viral, here’s everything you need to know about Kartik Aaryan’s brother-in-law, Tejashwi Singh.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Who is Tejashwi Singh?

Tejashwi Singh is a commercial airline pilot by profession and currently flies with Air India. As per his social media, he has been associated with the airline since 2022.

Social Media Presence

Tejashwi is quite active on social media and enjoys a modest following. He has around 2,000+ followers on Instagram, where his bio proudly reads “Airline Pilot.”

According to social media activity, Tejashwi and Kritika got engaged in January 2025. On January 28, he shared a picture with Kritika and captioned it, “Congratulations Dr Sahab!”, a moment that reportedly hinted at their engagement.

About Kritika Tiwari

Kritika Tiwari is a medical professional and specialises in hair transplant procedures. The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for several years before taking the plunge.

For days, videos from Kritika and Tejashwi’s pre-wedding ceremonies had been trending online, with Kartik himself sharing multiple behind-the-scenes moments from the festivities.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Prepares For Sister Kritika’s Wedding With Dance Rehearsals, Shares First Look Ahead Of Sangeet

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Also starring Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, and Neena Gupta, the film is slated to release in theatres on December 25. Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh.’

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: What Putin’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit Reveals To World
Yogi Adityanath
UP To Launch ‘One District, One Cuisine’ To Showcase Diverse Food Heritage
Madhya Pradesh
2 Held In Ujjain; Rs 17.5 Lakh Counterfeit Notes Seized
Pakistan
Pakistan Appoints Munir As Chief Of Defence Forces With 'No Retirement Age'
India-Russia
Why India Is Investing In Bangladesh's Rooppur Power Plant- Check Russia Link
Rahul Gandhi
Putin's Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Tharoor In, Rahul Gandhi Out
Congress Rahul Gandhi
After ‘Skipping’ National Events, Can Rahul Gandhi Question Exclusion During…
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo Flights Crisis: Essential Checks To Avoid Last-Minute Chaos At Airport
Indian Railways
Indian Railways Recruited 5.08 Lakh People In Last 10 Years, Up 23.6 %: Govt
Parliament winter session
Winter Session: 'Vande Matram' Debate On Monday, SIR Discussion On Tuesday