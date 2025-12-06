Who Is Kartik Aaryan’s Brother-in-Law Tejashwi Singh? All About Kritika Tiwari’s Pilot Husband

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, recently tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Singh in an intimate ceremony on December 4 in their hometown Gwalior. Kartik shared several heartwarming moments from the wedding on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the joyful celebrations.

With the wedding pictures going viral, here’s everything you need to know about Kartik Aaryan’s brother-in-law, Tejashwi Singh.

Who is Tejashwi Singh?

Tejashwi Singh is a commercial airline pilot by profession and currently flies with Air India. As per his social media, he has been associated with the airline since 2022.

Social Media Presence

Tejashwi is quite active on social media and enjoys a modest following. He has around 2,000+ followers on Instagram, where his bio proudly reads “Airline Pilot.”

According to social media activity, Tejashwi and Kritika got engaged in January 2025. On January 28, he shared a picture with Kritika and captioned it, “Congratulations Dr Sahab!”, a moment that reportedly hinted at their engagement.

About Kritika Tiwari

Kritika Tiwari is a medical professional and specialises in hair transplant procedures. The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for several years before taking the plunge.

For days, videos from Kritika and Tejashwi’s pre-wedding ceremonies had been trending online, with Kartik himself sharing multiple behind-the-scenes moments from the festivities.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Also starring Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, and Neena Gupta, the film is slated to release in theatres on December 25. Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh.’